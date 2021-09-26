GIS in Disaster Management Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2028| Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc.

Complete study of the global GIS in Disaster Management market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GIS in Disaster Management industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GIS in Disaster Management production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global GIS in Disaster Management market include Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., PASCO CORPORATION, Schneider Electric SE, Autodesk Inc., Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Caliper Corporation, IQGeo Group plc, Satellite Imaging Corporation

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global GIS in Disaster Management industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GIS in Disaster Management manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GIS in Disaster Management industry. Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Segment By Type: Remote Sensing

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

Satellite Imaging GIS in Disaster Management Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Segment By Application: Aerospace & Defense

Government

Chemicals

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Construction

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GIS in Disaster Management industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Remote Sensing

1.2.3 Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

1.2.4 Satellite Imaging

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Chemicals

1.3.5 Energy & Utilities

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Oil & Gas

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 GIS in Disaster Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 GIS in Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 GIS in Disaster Management Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 GIS in Disaster Management Market Trends

2.3.2 GIS in Disaster Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 GIS in Disaster Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 GIS in Disaster Management Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top GIS in Disaster Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top GIS in Disaster Management Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GIS in Disaster Management Revenue

3.4 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GIS in Disaster Management Revenue in 2020

3.5 GIS in Disaster Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players GIS in Disaster Management Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into GIS in Disaster Management Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 GIS in Disaster Management Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 GIS in Disaster Management Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

11.1.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.1.4 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Hexagon AB

11.2.1 Hexagon AB Company Details

11.2.2 Hexagon AB Business Overview

11.2.3 Hexagon AB GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.2.4 Hexagon AB Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Hexagon AB Recent Development

11.3 Maxar Technologies Inc.

11.3.1 Maxar Technologies Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Maxar Technologies Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Maxar Technologies Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.3.4 Maxar Technologies Inc. Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Maxar Technologies Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Bentley Systems Incorporated

11.4.1 Bentley Systems Incorporated Company Details

11.4.2 Bentley Systems Incorporated Business Overview

11.4.3 Bentley Systems Incorporated GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.4.4 Bentley Systems Incorporated Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Bentley Systems Incorporated Recent Development

11.5 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

11.5.1 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.5.4 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Trimble Inc.

11.6.1 Trimble Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Trimble Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Trimble Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.6.4 Trimble Inc. Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Trimble Inc. Recent Development

11.7 PASCO CORPORATION

11.7.1 PASCO CORPORATION Company Details

11.7.2 PASCO CORPORATION Business Overview

11.7.3 PASCO CORPORATION GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.7.4 PASCO CORPORATION Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 PASCO CORPORATION Recent Development

11.8 Schneider Electric SE

11.8.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Electric SE Business Overview

11.8.3 Schneider Electric SE GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

11.9 Autodesk Inc.

11.9.1 Autodesk Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Autodesk Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Autodesk Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.9.4 Autodesk Inc. Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Autodesk Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

11.10.1 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Company Details

11.10.2 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Business Overview

11.10.3 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.10.4 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Recent Development

11.11 Caliper Corporation

11.11.1 Caliper Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Caliper Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Caliper Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.11.4 Caliper Corporation Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Caliper Corporation Recent Development

11.12 IQGeo Group plc

11.12.1 IQGeo Group plc Company Details

11.12.2 IQGeo Group plc Business Overview

11.12.3 IQGeo Group plc GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.12.4 IQGeo Group plc Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 IQGeo Group plc Recent Development

11.13 Satellite Imaging Corporation

11.13.1 Satellite Imaging Corporation Company Details

11.13.2 Satellite Imaging Corporation Business Overview

11.13.3 Satellite Imaging Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Introduction

11.13.4 Satellite Imaging Corporation Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Satellite Imaging Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details