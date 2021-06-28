Gig Economy Platforms Market Trends Analysis Report ,By Application, By Product, Competitive Landscape And Growth Forecast 2021-2027 | TaskRabbit, BellHops, Guru.com, HopSkipDrive

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Gig Economy Platforms data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Gig Economy Platforms Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Gig Economy Platforms Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gig Economy Platforms market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Gig Economy Platforms market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

TaskRabbit, BellHops, Guru.com, HopSkipDrive, Freelancer, Rover, Upwork, Fiverr, DoorDash, Favor Delivery, Turo, Twago Enterprise, Handy

Market Segment by Product Type:

APP-based, Website-based

Market Segment by Application:

Freelancer, Independent Contractor, Project Worker, Part-Time, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gig Economy Platforms market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gig Economy Platforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gig Economy Platforms market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gig Economy Platforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gig Economy Platforms market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Gig Economy Platforms

1.1 Gig Economy Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Gig Economy Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Gig Economy Platforms Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Gig Economy Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Gig Economy Platforms Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Gig Economy Platforms Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Gig Economy Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gig Economy Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 APP-based

2.5 Website-based 3 Gig Economy Platforms Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Gig Economy Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gig Economy Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Freelancer

3.5 Independent Contractor

3.6 Project Worker

3.7 Part-Time

3.8 Other 4 Gig Economy Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gig Economy Platforms as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Gig Economy Platforms Market

4.4 Global Top Players Gig Economy Platforms Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Gig Economy Platforms Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Gig Economy Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TaskRabbit

5.1.1 TaskRabbit Profile

5.1.2 TaskRabbit Main Business

5.1.3 TaskRabbit Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TaskRabbit Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TaskRabbit Recent Developments

5.2 BellHops

5.2.1 BellHops Profile

5.2.2 BellHops Main Business

5.2.3 BellHops Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BellHops Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 BellHops Recent Developments

5.3 Guru.com

5.5.1 Guru.com Profile

5.3.2 Guru.com Main Business

5.3.3 Guru.com Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Guru.com Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 HopSkipDrive Recent Developments

5.4 HopSkipDrive

5.4.1 HopSkipDrive Profile

5.4.2 HopSkipDrive Main Business

5.4.3 HopSkipDrive Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HopSkipDrive Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 HopSkipDrive Recent Developments

5.5 Freelancer

5.5.1 Freelancer Profile

5.5.2 Freelancer Main Business

5.5.3 Freelancer Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Freelancer Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Freelancer Recent Developments

5.6 Rover

5.6.1 Rover Profile

5.6.2 Rover Main Business

5.6.3 Rover Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Rover Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Rover Recent Developments

5.7 Upwork

5.7.1 Upwork Profile

5.7.2 Upwork Main Business

5.7.3 Upwork Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Upwork Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Upwork Recent Developments

5.8 Fiverr

5.8.1 Fiverr Profile

5.8.2 Fiverr Main Business

5.8.3 Fiverr Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fiverr Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Fiverr Recent Developments

5.9 DoorDash

5.9.1 DoorDash Profile

5.9.2 DoorDash Main Business

5.9.3 DoorDash Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DoorDash Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 DoorDash Recent Developments

5.10 Favor Delivery

5.10.1 Favor Delivery Profile

5.10.2 Favor Delivery Main Business

5.10.3 Favor Delivery Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Favor Delivery Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Favor Delivery Recent Developments

5.11 Turo

5.11.1 Turo Profile

5.11.2 Turo Main Business

5.11.3 Turo Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Turo Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Turo Recent Developments

5.12 Twago Enterprise

5.12.1 Twago Enterprise Profile

5.12.2 Twago Enterprise Main Business

5.12.3 Twago Enterprise Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Twago Enterprise Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Twago Enterprise Recent Developments

5.13 Handy

5.13.1 Handy Profile

5.13.2 Handy Main Business

5.13.3 Handy Gig Economy Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Handy Gig Economy Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Handy Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gig Economy Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Gig Economy Platforms Market Dynamics

11.1 Gig Economy Platforms Industry Trends

11.2 Gig Economy Platforms Market Drivers

11.3 Gig Economy Platforms Market Challenges

11.4 Gig Economy Platforms Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

