GF and GFRP Composites Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, BASF, Binani-3B

The report titled Global GF and GFRP Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GF and GFRP Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GF and GFRP Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GF and GFRP Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GF and GFRP Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GF and GFRP Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GF and GFRP Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GF and GFRP Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GF and GFRP Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GF and GFRP Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GF and GFRP Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GF and GFRP Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, BASF, Binani-3B, Celanese, CPIC, Daicel, Denka, DSM, DuPont, Evonik, Hexion, Johns Mansville, Jushi Group, Kolon, Lanxess, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Owens Corning, PolyOne, PPG Industries, RTP, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Solvay, Sumitomo Bakelite, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Products

GFRP Products



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Sport & Leisure

Others



The GF and GFRP Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GF and GFRP Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GF and GFRP Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GF and GFRP Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GF and GFRP Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GF and GFRP Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GF and GFRP Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GF and GFRP Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Glass Fiber Products

1.3.3 GFRP Products

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Building & Construction

1.4.3 Electronics

1.4.4 Transportation

1.4.5 Sport & Leisure

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 GF and GFRP Composites Industry Trends

2.4.1 GF and GFRP Composites Market Trends

2.4.2 GF and GFRP Composites Market Drivers

2.4.3 GF and GFRP Composites Market Challenges

2.4.4 GF and GFRP Composites Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key GF and GFRP Composites Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GF and GFRP Composites Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers GF and GFRP Composites by Revenue

3.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GF and GFRP Composites as of 2019)

3.4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers GF and GFRP Composites Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GF and GFRP Composites Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers GF and GFRP Composites Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 GF and GFRP Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 GF and GFRP Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

5.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 GF and GFRP Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 GF and GFRP Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

11.1.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

11.1.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.1.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BASF GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.2.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

11.3 Binani-3B

11.3.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

11.3.2 Binani-3B Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Binani-3B GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Binani-3B GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.3.5 Binani-3B SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Binani-3B Recent Developments

11.4 Celanese

11.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

11.4.2 Celanese Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Celanese GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Celanese GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.4.5 Celanese SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Celanese Recent Developments

11.5 CPIC

11.5.1 CPIC Corporation Information

11.5.2 CPIC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 CPIC GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 CPIC GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.5.5 CPIC SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 CPIC Recent Developments

11.6 Daicel

11.6.1 Daicel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Daicel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Daicel GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Daicel GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.6.5 Daicel SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Daicel Recent Developments

11.7 Denka

11.7.1 Denka Corporation Information

11.7.2 Denka Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Denka GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Denka GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.7.5 Denka SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Denka Recent Developments

11.8 DSM

11.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.8.2 DSM Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 DSM GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DSM GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.8.5 DSM SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 DSM Recent Developments

11.9 DuPont

11.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.9.2 DuPont Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 DuPont GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 DuPont GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.9.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.10 Evonik

11.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.10.2 Evonik Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Evonik GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Evonik GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.10.5 Evonik SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Evonik Recent Developments

11.11 Hexion

11.11.1 Hexion Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hexion Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Hexion GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Hexion GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.11.5 Hexion SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Hexion Recent Developments

11.12 Johns Mansville

11.12.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

11.12.2 Johns Mansville Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Johns Mansville GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Johns Mansville GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.12.5 Johns Mansville SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Johns Mansville Recent Developments

11.13 Jushi Group

11.13.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jushi Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Jushi Group GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jushi Group GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.13.5 Jushi Group SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Jushi Group Recent Developments

11.14 Kolon

11.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kolon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Kolon GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Kolon GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.14.5 Kolon SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Kolon Recent Developments

11.15 Lanxess

11.15.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lanxess Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Lanxess GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Lanxess GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.15.5 Lanxess SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Lanxess Recent Developments

11.16 Nippon Electric Glass

11.16.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nippon Electric Glass Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Nippon Electric Glass GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nippon Electric Glass GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.16.5 Nippon Electric Glass SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

11.17 Nittobo

11.17.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

11.17.2 Nittobo Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Nittobo GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Nittobo GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.17.5 Nittobo SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Nittobo Recent Developments

11.18 Owens Corning

11.18.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.18.2 Owens Corning Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Owens Corning GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Owens Corning GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.18.5 Owens Corning SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

11.19 PolyOne

11.19.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

11.19.2 PolyOne Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 PolyOne GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 PolyOne GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.19.5 PolyOne SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 PolyOne Recent Developments

11.20 PPG Industries

11.20.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.20.2 PPG Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 PPG Industries GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 PPG Industries GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.20.5 PPG Industries SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

11.21 RTP

11.21.1 RTP Corporation Information

11.21.2 RTP Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 RTP GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 RTP GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.21.5 RTP SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 RTP Recent Developments

11.22 SABIC

11.22.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.22.2 SABIC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 SABIC GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 SABIC GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.22.5 SABIC SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 SABIC Recent Developments

11.23 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

11.23.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

11.23.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.23.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

11.24 Solvay

11.24.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.24.2 Solvay Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Solvay GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Solvay GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.24.5 Solvay SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Solvay Recent Developments

11.25 Sumitomo Bakelite

11.25.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

11.25.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Sumitomo Bakelite GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Sumitomo Bakelite GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.25.5 Sumitomo Bakelite SWOT Analysis

11.25.6 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Developments

11.26 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

11.26.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

11.26.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) GF and GFRP Composites Products and Services

11.26.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) SWOT Analysis

11.26.6 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 GF and GFRP Composites Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 GF and GFRP Composites Sales Channels

12.2.2 GF and GFRP Composites Distributors

12.3 GF and GFRP Composites Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

