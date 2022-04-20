GERD Drug and Devices Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2028 | AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global GERD Drug and Devices market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global GERD Drug and Devices market. The authors of the report have segmented the global GERD Drug and Devices market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global GERD Drug and Devices market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global GERD Drug and Devices market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., EndoStim Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mederi Therapeutics Inc., Medigus Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Merck, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Torax Medical, Bausch Health

The global GERD Drug and Devices market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global GERD Drug and Devices market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global GERD Drug and Devices market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global GERD Drug and Devices market.

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market by Type: Antacids

H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Pro-Kinetic Agents

Digitrapper

Bravo System

Stretta

Linx Reflux Management System

Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Other



Global GERD Drug and Devices Market by Application: Heartburn

Acid reflux disorders



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global GERD Drug and Devices market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global GERD Drug and Devices market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global GERD Drug and Devices market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global GERD Drug and Devices market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the GERD Drug and Devices market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global GERD Drug and Devices market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the GERD Drug and Devices market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GERD Drug and Devices Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 GERD Drug and Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States GERD Drug and Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of GERD Drug and Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 GERD Drug and Devices Market Dynamics

1.4.1 GERD Drug and Devices Industry Trends

1.4.2 GERD Drug and Devices Market Drivers

1.4.3 GERD Drug and Devices Market Challenges

1.4.4 GERD Drug and Devices Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 GERD Drug and Devices by Type

2.1 GERD Drug and Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Antacids

2.1.2 H2 Receptor Blockers

2.1.3 Proton Pump Inhibitors

2.1.4 Pro-Kinetic Agents

2.1.5 Digitrapper

2.1.6 Bravo System

2.1.7 Stretta

2.1.8 Linx Reflux Management System

2.1.9 Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

2.1.10 Other

2.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 GERD Drug and Devices by Application

3.1 GERD Drug and Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Heartburn

3.1.2 Acid reflux disorders

3.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global GERD Drug and Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global GERD Drug and Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 GERD Drug and Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of GERD Drug and Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Headquarters, Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Companies Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into GERD Drug and Devices Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top GERD Drug and Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States GERD Drug and Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AstraZeneca PLC

7.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC Company Details

7.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC Business Overview

7.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.1.4 AstraZeneca PLC Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 AstraZeneca PLC Recent Development

7.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Cempra Inc.

7.3.1 Cempra Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Cempra Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Cempra Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.3.4 Cempra Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cempra Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Eisai Co.

7.4.1 Eisai Co. Company Details

7.4.2 Eisai Co. Business Overview

7.4.3 Eisai Co. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.4.4 Eisai Co. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Eisai Co. Recent Development

7.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

7.5.1 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.5.4 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Recent Development

7.6 EndoStim Inc.

7.6.1 EndoStim Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 EndoStim Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 EndoStim Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.6.4 EndoStim Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 EndoStim Inc. Recent Development

7.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

7.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Company Details

7.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Business Overview

7.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Development

7.8 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

7.8.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Details

7.8.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

7.8.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.8.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.9 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.9.1 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Company Details

7.9.2 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Business Overview

7.9.3 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.9.4 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Johnson & Johnson

7.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

7.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson & Johnson GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.11 Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

7.11.1 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Company Details

7.11.2 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Business Overview

7.11.3 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.11.4 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Recent Development

7.12 Medigus Ltd.

7.12.1 Medigus Ltd. Company Details

7.12.2 Medigus Ltd. Business Overview

7.12.3 Medigus Ltd. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.12.4 Medigus Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Medigus Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Medtronic Inc.

7.13.1 Medtronic Inc. Company Details

7.13.2 Medtronic Inc. Business Overview

7.13.3 Medtronic Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.13.4 Medtronic Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Medtronic Inc. Recent Development

7.14 Merck

7.14.1 Merck Company Details

7.14.2 Merck Business Overview

7.14.3 Merck GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.14.4 Merck Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Merck Recent Development

7.15 Novartis AG

7.15.1 Novartis AG Company Details

7.15.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

7.15.3 Novartis AG GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.15.4 Novartis AG Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

7.16 Pfizer Inc.

7.16.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details

7.16.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview

7.16.3 Pfizer Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.16.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical

7.17.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.17.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.17.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.17.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.18 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

7.18.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Company Details

7.18.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Business Overview

7.18.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.18.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Recent Development

7.19 Torax Medical

7.19.1 Torax Medical Company Details

7.19.2 Torax Medical Business Overview

7.19.3 Torax Medical GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.19.4 Torax Medical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Torax Medical Recent Development

7.20 Bausch Health

7.20.1 Bausch Health Company Details

7.20.2 Bausch Health Business Overview

7.20.3 Bausch Health GERD Drug and Devices Introduction

7.20.4 Bausch Health Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Bausch Health Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

