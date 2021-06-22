GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027Market Trend, Size, Share, Forecast 2021-2027 |, AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
, AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., EndoStim Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eisai Co., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., Medigus Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Merck, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Torax Medical, Bausch Health
Market Segment by Product Type:
, Antacids, H2 Receptor Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Digitrapper, Bravo System, Stretta, Linx Reflux Management System, Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, Other GERD Drug and Devices
Market Segment by Application:
, Heartburn, Acid reflux disorders
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GERD Drug and Devices Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Antacids
1.2.3 H2 Receptor Blockers
1.2.4 Proton Pump Inhibitors
1.2.5 Pro-Kinetic Agents
1.2.6 Digitrapper
1.2.7 Bravo System
1.2.8 Stretta
1.2.9 Linx Reflux Management System
1.2.10 Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler
1.2.11 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Heartburn
1.3.3 Acid reflux disorders
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend
2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 GERD Drug and Devices Industry Trends
2.3.2 GERD Drug and Devices Market Drivers
2.3.3 GERD Drug and Devices Market Challenges
2.3.4 GERD Drug and Devices Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top GERD Drug and Devices Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by GERD Drug and Devices Revenue
3.1.2 Global Top GERD Drug and Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.1.4 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by GERD Drug and Devices Revenue in 2020
3.3 GERD Drug and Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players GERD Drug and Devices Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into GERD Drug and Devices Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global GERD Drug and Devices Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global GERD Drug and Devices Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in North America (2020-2021)
6.3 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)
6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis
6.4.1 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
6.4.2 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis
6.5.1 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
6.5.2 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.5.3 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Europe (2020-2021)
7.3 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)
7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis
7.4.1 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.5 France Market Size Analysis
7.5.1 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.5.2 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.5.3 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis
7.6.1 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.6.2 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.6.3 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis
7.7.1 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.7.2 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.7.3 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis
7.8.1 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.8.2 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.8.3 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2020-2021)
8.3 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
8.4 China Market Size Analysis
8.4.1 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.4.2 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.4.3 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis
8.5.1 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.5.2 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.5.3 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis
8.6.1 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.6.2 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.6.3 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.7 India Market Size Analysis
8.7.1 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.7.2 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.7.3 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis
8.8.1 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.8.2 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.8.3 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis
8.9.1 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.9.2 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.9.3 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis
8.10.1 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.10.2 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.10.3 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis
8.11.1 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.11.2 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.11.3 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis
8.12.1 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.12.2 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.12.3 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis
8.13.1 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.13.2 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.13.3 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis
8.14.1 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.14.2 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.14.3 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Latin America (2020-2021)
9.3 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)
9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis
9.4.1 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis
9.5.1 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.5.2 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.5.3 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis
9.6.1 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.6.2 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.6.3 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2020-2021)
10.3 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)
10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis
10.4.1 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.5.3 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis
10.6.1 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.6.2 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.6.3 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 AstraZeneca PLC
11.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC Company Details
11.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.1.4 AstraZeneca PLC Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 AstraZeneca PLC Recent Development
11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details
11.2.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development
11.3 Cempra Inc.
11.3.1 Cempra Inc. Company Details
11.3.2 Cempra Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.3.3 Cempra Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.3.4 Cempra Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Cempra Inc. Recent Development
11.4 Eisai Co.
11.4.1 Eisai Co. Company Details
11.4.2 Eisai Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.4.3 Eisai Co. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.4.4 Eisai Co. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Eisai Co. Recent Development
11.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc.
11.5.1 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Company Details
11.5.2 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.5.3 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.5.4 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Recent Development
11.6 EndoStim Inc.
11.6.1 EndoStim Inc. Company Details
11.6.2 EndoStim Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.6.3 EndoStim Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.6.4 EndoStim Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 EndoStim Inc. Recent Development
11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
11.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Company Details
11.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Development
11.8 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
11.8.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Details
11.8.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.8.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.8.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
11.9 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
11.9.1 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Company Details
11.9.2 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.9.3 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.9.4 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Recent Development
11.10 Johnson & Johnson
11.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.10.3 Johnson & Johnson GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.11 Mederi Therapeutics Inc.
11.11.1 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Company Details
11.11.2 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.11.3 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.11.4 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Recent Development
11.12 Medigus Ltd.
11.12.1 Medigus Ltd. Company Details
11.12.2 Medigus Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.12.3 Medigus Ltd. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.12.4 Medigus Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Medigus Ltd. Recent Development
11.13 Medtronic Inc.
11.13.1 Medtronic Inc. Company Details
11.13.2 Medtronic Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.13.3 Medtronic Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.13.4 Medtronic Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Medtronic Inc. Recent Development
11.14 Merck
11.14.1 Merck Company Details
11.14.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.14.3 Merck GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.14.4 Merck Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Merck Recent Development
11.15 Novartis AG
11.15.1 Novartis AG Company Details
11.15.2 Novartis AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.15.3 Novartis AG GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.15.4 Novartis AG Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Novartis AG Recent Development
11.16 Pfizer Inc.
11.16.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details
11.16.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.16.3 Pfizer Inc. GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.16.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development
11.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical
11.17.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Details
11.17.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.17.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.17.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Recent Development
11.18 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
11.18.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Company Details
11.18.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.18.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.18.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Recent Development
11.19 Torax Medical
11.19.1 Torax Medical Company Details
11.19.2 Torax Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.19.3 Torax Medical GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.19.4 Torax Medical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.19.5 Torax Medical Recent Development
11.20 Bausch Health
11.20.1 Bausch Health Company Details
11.20.2 Bausch Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.20.3 Bausch Health GERD Drug and Devices Introduction
11.20.4 Bausch Health Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Bausch Health Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
