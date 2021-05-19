Geothermal Drilling Rig Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Casagrande S.p.A., HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH, Epiroc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Geothermal Drilling Rig report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Geothermal Drilling Rig report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Research Report: Casagrande S.p.A., HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH, Epiroc, HARDAB, HUTTE Bohrtechnik, Massenza Drilling Rigs, STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH, Gill Rock Drill Company, Astec Loudon, Stenuick International, Fraste, Comacchio, FECON, MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY, Hydra, SCHRAMM, HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik, Boart Longyear, SOILMEC, Herrenknecht AG, SIMCO® Drilling Equipment, Weishaupt

Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Types: Crawler Type

Truck-mounted Type

Wheeled Type



Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Applications: Exploration

Power Plants

Other



The Geothermal Drilling Rig Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geothermal Drilling Rig market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Geothermal Drilling Rig industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geothermal Drilling Rig market?

Table of Contents:

1 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Overview

1.1 Geothermal Drilling Rig Product Overview

1.2 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Crawler Type

1.2.2 Truck-mounted Type

1.2.3 Wheeled Type

1.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Geothermal Drilling Rig Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Geothermal Drilling Rig Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Geothermal Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Geothermal Drilling Rig as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Geothermal Drilling Rig Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Geothermal Drilling Rig Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Geothermal Drilling Rig Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig by Application

4.1 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Exploration

4.1.2 Power Plants

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Geothermal Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig by Country

5.1 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig by Country

6.1 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig by Country

8.1 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geothermal Drilling Rig Business

10.1 Casagrande S.p.A.

10.1.1 Casagrande S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Casagrande S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Casagrande S.p.A. Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Casagrande S.p.A. Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.1.5 Casagrande S.p.A. Recent Development

10.2 HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH

10.2.1 HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Casagrande S.p.A. Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.2.5 HERBST SMAG Mining Technologies GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Epiroc

10.3.1 Epiroc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Epiroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Epiroc Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Epiroc Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.3.5 Epiroc Recent Development

10.4 HARDAB

10.4.1 HARDAB Corporation Information

10.4.2 HARDAB Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 HARDAB Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 HARDAB Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.4.5 HARDAB Recent Development

10.5 HUTTE Bohrtechnik

10.5.1 HUTTE Bohrtechnik Corporation Information

10.5.2 HUTTE Bohrtechnik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 HUTTE Bohrtechnik Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 HUTTE Bohrtechnik Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.5.5 HUTTE Bohrtechnik Recent Development

10.6 Massenza Drilling Rigs

10.6.1 Massenza Drilling Rigs Corporation Information

10.6.2 Massenza Drilling Rigs Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Massenza Drilling Rigs Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Massenza Drilling Rigs Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.6.5 Massenza Drilling Rigs Recent Development

10.7 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH

10.7.1 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.7.5 STREICHER Drilling Technology GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Gill Rock Drill Company

10.8.1 Gill Rock Drill Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gill Rock Drill Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gill Rock Drill Company Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gill Rock Drill Company Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.8.5 Gill Rock Drill Company Recent Development

10.9 Astec Loudon

10.9.1 Astec Loudon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Astec Loudon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Astec Loudon Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Astec Loudon Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.9.5 Astec Loudon Recent Development

10.10 Stenuick International

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Geothermal Drilling Rig Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Stenuick International Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Stenuick International Recent Development

10.11 Fraste

10.11.1 Fraste Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fraste Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fraste Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fraste Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.11.5 Fraste Recent Development

10.12 Comacchio

10.12.1 Comacchio Corporation Information

10.12.2 Comacchio Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Comacchio Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Comacchio Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.12.5 Comacchio Recent Development

10.13 FECON

10.13.1 FECON Corporation Information

10.13.2 FECON Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 FECON Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 FECON Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.13.5 FECON Recent Development

10.14 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY

10.14.1 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.14.2 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.14.5 MC DRILLTECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.15 Hydra

10.15.1 Hydra Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hydra Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hydra Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hydra Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.15.5 Hydra Recent Development

10.16 SCHRAMM

10.16.1 SCHRAMM Corporation Information

10.16.2 SCHRAMM Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SCHRAMM Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SCHRAMM Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.16.5 SCHRAMM Recent Development

10.17 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik

10.17.1 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik Corporation Information

10.17.2 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.17.5 HAUSHERR System Bohrtechnik Recent Development

10.18 Boart Longyear

10.18.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information

10.18.2 Boart Longyear Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Boart Longyear Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Boart Longyear Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.18.5 Boart Longyear Recent Development

10.19 SOILMEC

10.19.1 SOILMEC Corporation Information

10.19.2 SOILMEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 SOILMEC Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 SOILMEC Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.19.5 SOILMEC Recent Development

10.20 Herrenknecht AG

10.20.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

10.20.2 Herrenknecht AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Herrenknecht AG Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Herrenknecht AG Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.20.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Development

10.21 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment

10.21.1 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment Corporation Information

10.21.2 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.21.5 SIMCO® Drilling Equipment Recent Development

10.22 Weishaupt

10.22.1 Weishaupt Corporation Information

10.22.2 Weishaupt Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Weishaupt Geothermal Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Weishaupt Geothermal Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.22.5 Weishaupt Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Geothermal Drilling Rig Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Geothermal Drilling Rig Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Geothermal Drilling Rig Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Geothermal Drilling Rig Distributors

12.3 Geothermal Drilling Rig Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

