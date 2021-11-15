Geospatial Solutions Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2027| HERE Technologies, Esri, Hexagon

Complete study of the global Geospatial Solutions market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Geospatial Solutions industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Geospatial Solutions production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Hardware, Software, Service Geospatial Solutions Segment by Application Utility, Business, Transportation, Defence and Intelligence, Infrastructural Development, Natural Resource, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: HERE Technologies, Esri, Hexagon, Atkins Plc, Pitney Bowes, Topcon, DigitalGlobe Inc, General Electric, Harris Corporation, Google, Bentley, Geospatial Corporation, Baidu, Telenav, TomTom International B.V., Apple, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, SAP, China Geo-Engineering Corporation, RMSI, Orbital Insights

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Utility

1.3.3 Business

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Defence and Intelligence

1.3.6 Infrastructural Development

1.3.7 Natural Resource

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Geospatial Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Geospatial Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Geospatial Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Geospatial Solutions Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Geospatial Solutions Market Trends

2.3.2 Geospatial Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Geospatial Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Geospatial Solutions Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Geospatial Solutions Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Geospatial Solutions Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Geospatial Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Geospatial Solutions Revenue

3.4 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Geospatial Solutions Revenue in 2020

3.5 Geospatial Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Geospatial Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Geospatial Solutions Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Geospatial Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Geospatial Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Geospatial Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Geospatial Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Geospatial Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Geospatial Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 HERE Technologies

11.1.1 HERE Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 HERE Technologies Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Esri

11.2.1 Esri Company Details

11.2.2 Esri Business Overview

11.2.3 Esri Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 Esri Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Esri Recent Development

11.3 Hexagon

11.3.1 Hexagon Company Details

11.3.2 Hexagon Business Overview

11.3.3 Hexagon Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 Hexagon Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Hexagon Recent Development

11.4 Atkins Plc

11.4.1 Atkins Plc Company Details

11.4.2 Atkins Plc Business Overview

11.4.3 Atkins Plc Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 Atkins Plc Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Atkins Plc Recent Development

11.5 Pitney Bowes

11.5.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

11.5.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview

11.5.3 Pitney Bowes Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

11.6 Topcon

11.6.1 Topcon Company Details

11.6.2 Topcon Business Overview

11.6.3 Topcon Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 Topcon Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Topcon Recent Development

11.7 DigitalGlobe Inc

11.7.1 DigitalGlobe Inc Company Details

11.7.2 DigitalGlobe Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 DigitalGlobe Inc Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 DigitalGlobe Inc Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 DigitalGlobe Inc Recent Development

11.8 General Electric

11.8.1 General Electric Company Details

11.8.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 General Electric Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.9 Harris Corporation

11.9.1 Harris Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Harris Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Harris Corporation Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 Harris Corporation Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Google

11.10.1 Google Company Details

11.10.2 Google Business Overview

11.10.3 Google Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 Google Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Google Recent Development

11.11 Bentley

11.11.1 Bentley Company Details

11.11.2 Bentley Business Overview

11.11.3 Bentley Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.11.4 Bentley Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Bentley Recent Development

11.12 Geospatial Corporation

11.12.1 Geospatial Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Geospatial Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 Geospatial Corporation Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.12.4 Geospatial Corporation Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Geospatial Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Baidu

11.13.1 Baidu Company Details

11.13.2 Baidu Business Overview

11.13.3 Baidu Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.13.4 Baidu Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Baidu Recent Development

11.14 Telenav

11.14.1 Telenav Company Details

11.14.2 Telenav Business Overview

11.14.3 Telenav Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.14.4 Telenav Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Telenav Recent Development

11.15 TomTom International B.V.

11.15.1 TomTom International B.V. Company Details

11.15.2 TomTom International B.V. Business Overview

11.15.3 TomTom International B.V. Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.15.4 TomTom International B.V. Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 TomTom International B.V. Recent Development

11.16 Apple

11.16.1 Apple Company Details

11.16.2 Apple Business Overview

11.16.3 Apple Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.16.4 Apple Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Apple Recent Development

11.17 Oracle

11.17.1 Oracle Company Details

11.17.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.17.3 Oracle Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.17.4 Oracle Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.18 Microsoft

11.18.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.18.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.18.3 Microsoft Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.18.4 Microsoft Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.19 Amazon

11.19.1 Amazon Company Details

11.19.2 Amazon Business Overview

11.19.3 Amazon Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.19.4 Amazon Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Amazon Recent Development

11.20 IBM

11.20.1 IBM Company Details

11.20.2 IBM Business Overview

11.20.3 IBM Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.20.4 IBM Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 IBM Recent Development

11.21 SAP

11.21.1 SAP Company Details

11.21.2 SAP Business Overview

11.21.3 SAP Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.21.4 SAP Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 SAP Recent Development

11.22 China Geo-Engineering Corporation

11.22.1 China Geo-Engineering Corporation Company Details

11.22.2 China Geo-Engineering Corporation Business Overview

11.22.3 China Geo-Engineering Corporation Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.22.4 China Geo-Engineering Corporation Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 China Geo-Engineering Corporation Recent Development

11.23 RMSI

11.23.1 RMSI Company Details

11.23.2 RMSI Business Overview

11.23.3 RMSI Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.23.4 RMSI Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 RMSI Recent Development

11.24 Orbital Insights

11.24.1 Orbital Insights Company Details

11.24.2 Orbital Insights Business Overview

11.24.3 Orbital Insights Geospatial Solutions Introduction

11.24.4 Orbital Insights Revenue in Geospatial Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Orbital Insights Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details