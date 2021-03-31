Geological Drilling Rig Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Oil States International, Veristic Technologies, Terra Sonic International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Geological Drilling Rig Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Geological Drilling Rig market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Geological Drilling Rig market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Geological Drilling Rig market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Geological Drilling Rig market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Geological Drilling Rig report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Geological Drilling Rig report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Geological Drilling Rig market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Geological Drilling Rig market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Geological Drilling Rig market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Geological Drilling Rig market.

Geological Drilling Rig Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Oil States International, Veristic Technologies, Terra Sonic International, American Jereh International, Liebherr, Gonzales Electrical Systems, Basic Equipment, Diedrich Drill, Loos & Co, Axon Energy Products, TMG Manufacturing, Service King Mfg, Soilmec North America, Gus Pech Mfg, Schramm, STI Geological Drilling Rig Market Types: Core Drilling Rig

Water Source Drilling Rig

Prospecting Rig

Others

Geological Drilling Rig Market Applications: Coal Field

Oil

Metallurgy

Mineral

Nuclear Industry

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Geological Drilling Rig market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geological Drilling Rig market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Geological Drilling Rig industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geological Drilling Rig market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geological Drilling Rig market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geological Drilling Rig market

TOC

1 Geological Drilling Rig Market Overview

1.1 Geological Drilling Rig Product Overview

1.2 Geological Drilling Rig Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Core Drilling Rig

1.2.2 Water Source Drilling Rig

1.2.3 Prospecting Rig

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Geological Drilling Rig Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Geological Drilling Rig Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Geological Drilling Rig Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Geological Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Geological Drilling Rig Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geological Drilling Rig Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Geological Drilling Rig Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Geological Drilling Rig as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Geological Drilling Rig Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Geological Drilling Rig Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Geological Drilling Rig Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Geological Drilling Rig by Application

4.1 Geological Drilling Rig Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coal Field

4.1.2 Oil

4.1.3 Metallurgy

4.1.4 Mineral

4.1.5 Nuclear Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Geological Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Geological Drilling Rig by Country

5.1 North America Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Geological Drilling Rig by Country

6.1 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig by Country

8.1 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Geological Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geological Drilling Rig Business

10.1 Oil States International

10.1.1 Oil States International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Oil States International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Oil States International Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Oil States International Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.1.5 Oil States International Recent Development

10.2 Veristic Technologies

10.2.1 Veristic Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Veristic Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Veristic Technologies Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Oil States International Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.2.5 Veristic Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Terra Sonic International

10.3.1 Terra Sonic International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Terra Sonic International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Terra Sonic International Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Terra Sonic International Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.3.5 Terra Sonic International Recent Development

10.4 American Jereh International

10.4.1 American Jereh International Corporation Information

10.4.2 American Jereh International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 American Jereh International Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 American Jereh International Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.4.5 American Jereh International Recent Development

10.5 Liebherr

10.5.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

10.5.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Liebherr Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Liebherr Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.5.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.6 Gonzales Electrical Systems

10.6.1 Gonzales Electrical Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gonzales Electrical Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gonzales Electrical Systems Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gonzales Electrical Systems Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.6.5 Gonzales Electrical Systems Recent Development

10.7 Basic Equipment

10.7.1 Basic Equipment Corporation Information

10.7.2 Basic Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Basic Equipment Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Basic Equipment Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.7.5 Basic Equipment Recent Development

10.8 Diedrich Drill

10.8.1 Diedrich Drill Corporation Information

10.8.2 Diedrich Drill Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Diedrich Drill Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Diedrich Drill Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.8.5 Diedrich Drill Recent Development

10.9 Loos & Co

10.9.1 Loos & Co Corporation Information

10.9.2 Loos & Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Loos & Co Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Loos & Co Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.9.5 Loos & Co Recent Development

10.10 Axon Energy Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Geological Drilling Rig Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Axon Energy Products Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Axon Energy Products Recent Development

10.11 TMG Manufacturing

10.11.1 TMG Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 TMG Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TMG Manufacturing Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TMG Manufacturing Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.11.5 TMG Manufacturing Recent Development

10.12 Service King Mfg

10.12.1 Service King Mfg Corporation Information

10.12.2 Service King Mfg Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Service King Mfg Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Service King Mfg Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.12.5 Service King Mfg Recent Development

10.13 Soilmec North America

10.13.1 Soilmec North America Corporation Information

10.13.2 Soilmec North America Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Soilmec North America Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Soilmec North America Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.13.5 Soilmec North America Recent Development

10.14 Gus Pech Mfg

10.14.1 Gus Pech Mfg Corporation Information

10.14.2 Gus Pech Mfg Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Gus Pech Mfg Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Gus Pech Mfg Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.14.5 Gus Pech Mfg Recent Development

10.15 Schramm

10.15.1 Schramm Corporation Information

10.15.2 Schramm Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Schramm Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Schramm Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.15.5 Schramm Recent Development

10.16 STI

10.16.1 STI Corporation Information

10.16.2 STI Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 STI Geological Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 STI Geological Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.16.5 STI Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Geological Drilling Rig Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Geological Drilling Rig Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Geological Drilling Rig Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Geological Drilling Rig Distributors

12.3 Geological Drilling Rig Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

