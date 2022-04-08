Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2028| Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata), International Business Machines Corp.

“

A newly published report titled “Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Genomic Sequencing Technologies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata)

International Business Machines Corp.

Knome, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Raindance Technologies, Inc.

Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics)

Torrent Systems, Inc.



Market Segmentation by Product:

Sequencing Instruments, Reagents and Consumables

Sequencing Services



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Healthcare

Research



The Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Genomic Sequencing Technologies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Industry Trends

1.4.2 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Drivers

1.4.3 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Challenges

1.4.4 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Genomic Sequencing Technologies by Type

2.1 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sequencing Instruments, Reagents and Consumables

2.1.2 Sequencing Services

2.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Genomic Sequencing Technologies by Application

3.1 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Healthcare

3.1.3 Research

3.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Genomic Sequencing Technologies in 2021

4.2.3 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Headquarters, Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Companies Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Genomic Sequencing Technologies Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Genomic Sequencing Technologies Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Genomic Sequencing Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata)

7.2.1 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata) Company Details

7.2.2 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata) Business Overview

7.2.3 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata) Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.2.4 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata) Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Illumina (BlueGnome/ Verinata) Recent Development

7.3 International Business Machines Corp.

7.3.1 International Business Machines Corp. Company Details

7.3.2 International Business Machines Corp. Business Overview

7.3.3 International Business Machines Corp. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.3.4 International Business Machines Corp. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 International Business Machines Corp. Recent Development

7.4 Knome, Inc.

7.4.1 Knome, Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 Knome, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 Knome, Inc. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.4.4 Knome, Inc. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Knome, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

7.5.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Company Details

7.5.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

7.5.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.5.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

7.6.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.6.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Raindance Technologies, Inc.

7.7.1 Raindance Technologies, Inc. Company Details

7.7.2 Raindance Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 Raindance Technologies, Inc. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.7.4 Raindance Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Raindance Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia)

7.8.1 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia) Company Details

7.8.2 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia) Business Overview

7.8.3 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia) Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.8.4 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia) Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Roche Holdings, Inc. (Genia) Recent Development

7.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics)

7.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics) Company Details

7.9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics) Business Overview

7.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics) Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics) Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies/Navigenics) Recent Development

7.10 Torrent Systems, Inc.

7.10.1 Torrent Systems, Inc. Company Details

7.10.2 Torrent Systems, Inc. Business Overview

7.10.3 Torrent Systems, Inc. Genomic Sequencing Technologies Introduction

7.10.4 Torrent Systems, Inc. Revenue in Genomic Sequencing Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Torrent Systems, Inc. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

