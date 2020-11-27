Genetic Testing Services Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Genomic Health, NeoGenomics, Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Roche, Illumina, Centogene, 23andMe

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Genetic Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Genetic Testing Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Genetic Testing Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Genetic Testing Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Genomic Health, NeoGenomics, Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Roche, Illumina, Centogene, 23andMe Market Segment by Product Type: Prenatal Testing, Newborn Screening, Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing Genetic Testing Services Market Segment by Application: , Hospital-based Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Genetic Testing Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Genetic Testing Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Genetic Testing Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Genetic Testing Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Genetic Testing Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Genetic Testing Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Prenatal Testing

1.3.3 Newborn Screening

1.3.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

1.3.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital-based Laboratories

1.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.4.4 Specialty Clinics 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Genetic Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Genetic Testing Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Genetic Testing Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Genetic Testing Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genetic Testing Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genetic Testing Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genetic Testing Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Genetic Testing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Genetic Testing Services Revenue

3.4 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Genetic Testing Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Genetic Testing Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players Genetic Testing Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Genetic Testing Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Genetic Testing Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Genetic Testing Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 LabCorp

11.1.1 LabCorp Company Details

11.1.2 LabCorp Business Overview

11.1.3 LabCorp Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.1.4 LabCorp Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 LabCorp Recent Development

11.2 Quest Diagnostics

11.2.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.2.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.2.3 Quest Diagnostics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.2.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.3 Genomic Health

11.3.1 Genomic Health Company Details

11.3.2 Genomic Health Business Overview

11.3.3 Genomic Health Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.3.4 Genomic Health Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Genomic Health Recent Development

11.4 NeoGenomics

11.4.1 NeoGenomics Company Details

11.4.2 NeoGenomics Business Overview

11.4.3 NeoGenomics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.4.4 NeoGenomics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NeoGenomics Recent Development

11.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

11.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

11.5.3 Eurofins Scientific Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

11.6 Ambry Genetics

11.6.1 Ambry Genetics Company Details

11.6.2 Ambry Genetics Business Overview

11.6.3 Ambry Genetics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.6.4 Ambry Genetics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Ambry Genetics Recent Development

11.7 Roche

11.7.1 Roche Company Details

11.7.2 Roche Business Overview

11.7.3 Roche Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.7.4 Roche Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Roche Recent Development

11.8 Illumina

11.8.1 Illumina Company Details

11.8.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.8.3 Illumina Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.8.4 Illumina Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Illumina Recent Development

11.9 Centogene

11.9.1 Centogene Company Details

11.9.2 Centogene Business Overview

11.9.3 Centogene Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.9.4 Centogene Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Centogene Recent Development

11.10 23andMe

11.10.1 23andMe Company Details

11.10.2 23andMe Business Overview

11.10.3 23andMe Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.10.4 23andMe Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 23andMe Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

