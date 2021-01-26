Generic Injectable Drugs Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz (Novartis)

Generic injectable drugs refer to sterile solutions (including emulsions and suspensions) made of drugs for injection into the body, and sterile powders or concentrated solutions that are prepared into solutions or suspensions before use. The injection is fast and reliable, not affected by pH, enzymes, food, etc., has no first-pass effect, and can play a systemic or local positioning effect. It is suitable for patients who are not suitable for oral medicine and patients who cannot be taken orally. However, the development and production process of injections is complicated and safe. The body has poor adaptability and high cost. In the segment of generic sterile injectable drugs, the Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) is the largest player, and Fresenius Kabi is the second. Top two players hold a share about 27% in 2019. The US market is dominated by two players like Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz (Novartis), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Grifols, Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent), Teva Pharmaceutical, Auromedics, Sanofi, Gland Pharma and Endo International PLC.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Generic Injectable Drugs Market The global Generic Injectable Drugs market size is projected to reach US$ 36360 million by 2026, from US$ 28830 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Generic Injectable Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

Small Molecule, Large Molecule

Generic Injectable Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

Oncology, Anesthesia, Anti-Infectives, Parenteral Nutrition, Cardiovascular Diseases Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Generic Injectable Drugs market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Generic Injectable Drugs market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz (Novartis), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Grifols, Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent), Teva Pharmaceutical, Auromedics, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Endo International PLC

