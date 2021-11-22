General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Sandvik AB (Sweden), Kennametal Inc. (U.S.), Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg), Extramet (Switzerland)

“

A newly published report titled “(General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik AB (Sweden), Kennametal Inc. (U.S.), Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg), Extramet (Switzerland), Federal Carbide Company (U.S.), Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China), OMCD SpA(Italy), Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium), TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic), Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan), Eurotungstene (France)

Market Segmentation by Product:

WC

W2C



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Abrasive Products

Others



The General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder

1.2 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 WC

1.2.3 W2C

1.3 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components

1.3.3 Cutting Tools

1.3.4 Dies & Punches

1.3.5 Abrasive Products

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production

3.4.1 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production

3.6.1 China General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production

3.7.1 Japan General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sandvik AB (Sweden)

7.1.1 Sandvik AB (Sweden) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik AB (Sweden) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sandvik AB (Sweden) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sandvik AB (Sweden) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sandvik AB (Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.1 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kennametal Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg)

7.3.1 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Extramet (Switzerland)

7.4.1 Extramet (Switzerland) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.4.2 Extramet (Switzerland) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Extramet (Switzerland) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Extramet (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Extramet (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.)

7.5.1 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.5.2 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Federal Carbide Company (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

7.6.1 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China)

7.7.1 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

7.8.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 OMCD SpA(Italy)

7.9.1 OMCD SpA(Italy) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.9.2 OMCD SpA(Italy) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.9.3 OMCD SpA(Italy) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 OMCD SpA(Italy) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 OMCD SpA(Italy) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium)

7.10.1 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.10.2 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic)

7.11.1 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.11.2 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7.12.1 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.12.2 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Eurotungstene (France)

7.13.1 Eurotungstene (France) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Corporation Information

7.13.2 Eurotungstene (France) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Eurotungstene (France) General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Eurotungstene (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Eurotungstene (France) Recent Developments/Updates

8 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder

8.4 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Distributors List

9.3 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Industry Trends

10.2 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Growth Drivers

10.3 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Challenges

10.4 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

