General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2028 | IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Research Report: IDI

A.Schulman (BMCI)

SDK

Lorenz

Polynt

Tencate

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

Jinchuangyi Electric

Astar

Changzhou Haoyuan

Cuyahoga Plastics

Plenco

CME

Donghai Composite

Molymer Group

Aomingwei

Shimada

Wah Hong Ind

Foshan Ripeng



Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester Base

Vinyl Ester Base



Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyester Base

2.1.2 Vinyl Ester Base

2.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electrical Industry

3.1.2 Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IDI

7.1.1 IDI Corporation Information

7.1.2 IDI Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 IDI General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 IDI General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.1.5 IDI Recent Development

7.2 A.Schulman (BMCI)

7.2.1 A.Schulman (BMCI) Corporation Information

7.2.2 A.Schulman (BMCI) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 A.Schulman (BMCI) General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 A.Schulman (BMCI) General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.2.5 A.Schulman (BMCI) Recent Development

7.3 SDK

7.3.1 SDK Corporation Information

7.3.2 SDK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SDK General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SDK General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.3.5 SDK Recent Development

7.4 Lorenz

7.4.1 Lorenz Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lorenz Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lorenz General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lorenz General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Lorenz Recent Development

7.5 Polynt

7.5.1 Polynt Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polynt Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Polynt General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Polynt General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.5.5 Polynt Recent Development

7.6 Tencate

7.6.1 Tencate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tencate Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tencate General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tencate General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Tencate Recent Development

7.7 Huayuan Group

7.7.1 Huayuan Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huayuan Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huayuan Group General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huayuan Group General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Huayuan Group Recent Development

7.8 Mar-Bal

7.8.1 Mar-Bal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mar-Bal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mar-Bal General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mar-Bal General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Mar-Bal Recent Development

7.9 Yueqing SMC&BMC

7.9.1 Yueqing SMC&BMC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yueqing SMC&BMC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yueqing SMC&BMC General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yueqing SMC&BMC General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Yueqing SMC&BMC Recent Development

7.10 Polmix

7.10.1 Polmix Corporation Information

7.10.2 Polmix Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Polmix General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Polmix General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Polmix Recent Development

7.11 Changzhou Fonda

7.11.1 Changzhou Fonda Corporation Information

7.11.2 Changzhou Fonda Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Changzhou Fonda General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Changzhou Fonda General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Changzhou Fonda Recent Development

7.12 Kyocera

7.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kyocera General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kyocera Products Offered

7.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

7.13 Jiangshi Composite

7.13.1 Jiangshi Composite Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangshi Composite Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiangshi Composite General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangshi Composite Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiangshi Composite Recent Development

7.14 Jinchuangyi Electric

7.14.1 Jinchuangyi Electric Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jinchuangyi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jinchuangyi Electric General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jinchuangyi Electric Products Offered

7.14.5 Jinchuangyi Electric Recent Development

7.15 Astar

7.15.1 Astar Corporation Information

7.15.2 Astar Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Astar General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Astar Products Offered

7.15.5 Astar Recent Development

7.16 Changzhou Haoyuan

7.16.1 Changzhou Haoyuan Corporation Information

7.16.2 Changzhou Haoyuan Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Changzhou Haoyuan General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Changzhou Haoyuan Products Offered

7.16.5 Changzhou Haoyuan Recent Development

7.17 Cuyahoga Plastics

7.17.1 Cuyahoga Plastics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Cuyahoga Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Cuyahoga Plastics General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Cuyahoga Plastics Products Offered

7.17.5 Cuyahoga Plastics Recent Development

7.18 Plenco

7.18.1 Plenco Corporation Information

7.18.2 Plenco Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Plenco General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Plenco Products Offered

7.18.5 Plenco Recent Development

7.19 CME

7.19.1 CME Corporation Information

7.19.2 CME Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 CME General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 CME Products Offered

7.19.5 CME Recent Development

7.20 Donghai Composite

7.20.1 Donghai Composite Corporation Information

7.20.2 Donghai Composite Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Donghai Composite General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Donghai Composite Products Offered

7.20.5 Donghai Composite Recent Development

7.21 Molymer Group

7.21.1 Molymer Group Corporation Information

7.21.2 Molymer Group Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Molymer Group General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Molymer Group Products Offered

7.21.5 Molymer Group Recent Development

7.22 Aomingwei

7.22.1 Aomingwei Corporation Information

7.22.2 Aomingwei Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Aomingwei General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Aomingwei Products Offered

7.22.5 Aomingwei Recent Development

7.23 Shimada

7.23.1 Shimada Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shimada Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Shimada General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Shimada Products Offered

7.23.5 Shimada Recent Development

7.24 Wah Hong Ind

7.24.1 Wah Hong Ind Corporation Information

7.24.2 Wah Hong Ind Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Wah Hong Ind General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Wah Hong Ind Products Offered

7.24.5 Wah Hong Ind Recent Development

7.25 Foshan Ripeng

7.25.1 Foshan Ripeng Corporation Information

7.25.2 Foshan Ripeng Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Foshan Ripeng General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Foshan Ripeng Products Offered

7.25.5 Foshan Ripeng Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Distributors

8.3 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Distributors

8.5 General Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

