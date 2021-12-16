Gene Therapy Drugs Market 2022-2027|F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Gene Therapy Drugs market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Research Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc., Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Audentes Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Bluebird Bio, Nightstar Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, uniQure, VBL Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics



Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market by Type:

Neuromuscular Disease, Genetic Disease, Other Gene Therapy Drugs

Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market by Application:

Hospital

Pharmacy

The global Gene Therapy Drugs market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Gene Therapy Drugs market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Gene Therapy Drugs market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Gene Therapy Drugs market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Gene Therapy Drugs market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Gene Therapy Drugs market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Neuromuscular Disease

1.2.3 Genetic Disease

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Pharmacy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Gene Therapy Drugs Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Gene Therapy Drugs Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Gene Therapy Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Gene Therapy Drugs Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Gene Therapy Drugs Market Trends

2.3.2 Gene Therapy Drugs Market Drivers

2.3.3 Gene Therapy Drugs Market Challenges

2.3.4 Gene Therapy Drugs Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Gene Therapy Drugs Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Gene Therapy Drugs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gene Therapy Drugs Revenue

3.4 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gene Therapy Drugs Revenue in 2020

3.5 Gene Therapy Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Gene Therapy Drugs Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Gene Therapy Drugs Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Gene Therapy Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Gene Therapy Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gene Therapy Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy Drugs Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Company Details

11.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Business Overview

11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Development

11.2 Novartis International AG

11.2.1 Novartis International AG Company Details

11.2.2 Novartis International AG Business Overview

11.2.3 Novartis International AG Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.2.4 Novartis International AG Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Novartis International AG Recent Development

11.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

11.3.1 Gilead Sciences, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Gilead Sciences, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc. Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.3.4 Gilead Sciences, Inc. Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Gilead Sciences, Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc.

11.4.1 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc. Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.4.4 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc. Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical，Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

11.5.1 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Company Details

11.5.2 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Business Overview

11.5.3 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.5.4 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Recent Development

11.6 Audentes Therapeutics

11.6.1 Audentes Therapeutics Company Details

11.6.2 Audentes Therapeutics Business Overview

11.6.3 Audentes Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.6.4 Audentes Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Audentes Therapeutics Recent Development

11.7 BioMarin Pharmaceutical

11.7.1 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.7.2 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.7.3 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.7.4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.8 Bluebird Bio

11.8.1 Bluebird Bio Company Details

11.8.2 Bluebird Bio Business Overview

11.8.3 Bluebird Bio Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.8.4 Bluebird Bio Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bluebird Bio Recent Development

11.9 Nightstar Therapeutics

11.9.1 Nightstar Therapeutics Company Details

11.9.2 Nightstar Therapeutics Business Overview

11.9.3 Nightstar Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.9.4 Nightstar Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nightstar Therapeutics Recent Development

11.10 Sangamo Therapeutics

11.10.1 Sangamo Therapeutics Company Details

11.10.2 Sangamo Therapeutics Business Overview

11.10.3 Sangamo Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.10.4 Sangamo Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Sangamo Therapeutics Recent Development

11.11 Spark Therapeutics

11.11.1 Spark Therapeutics Company Details

11.11.2 Spark Therapeutics Business Overview

11.11.3 Spark Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.11.4 Spark Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Spark Therapeutics Recent Development

11.12 uniQure

11.12.1 uniQure Company Details

11.12.2 uniQure Business Overview

11.12.3 uniQure Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.12.4 uniQure Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 uniQure Recent Development

11.13 VBL Therapeutics

11.13.1 VBL Therapeutics Company Details

11.13.2 VBL Therapeutics Business Overview

11.13.3 VBL Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.13.4 VBL Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 VBL Therapeutics Recent Development

11.14 Voyager Therapeutics

11.14.1 Voyager Therapeutics Company Details

11.14.2 Voyager Therapeutics Business Overview

11.14.3 Voyager Therapeutics Gene Therapy Drugs Introduction

11.14.4 Voyager Therapeutics Revenue in Gene Therapy Drugs Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Voyager Therapeutics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

