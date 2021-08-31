Geared Motors Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | SEW-EURODRIVE, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, ABB

“

The report titled Global Geared Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Geared Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Geared Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Geared Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Geared Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Geared Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Geared Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Geared Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Geared Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Geared Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Geared Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Geared Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SEW-EURODRIVE, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, ABB, Siemens, Nord, Weg, TECO, Rossi SpA, Nidec, Demag, Renold, ACTOM, JIE

Market Segmentation by Product: Worm Type

Planetary Type

Helical Type

Helical Bevel Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverages

Packaging

Logistics

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The Geared Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Geared Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Geared Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geared Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Geared Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geared Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geared Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geared Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Geared Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Geared Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Worm Type

1.2.3 Planetary Type

1.2.4 Helical Type

1.2.5 Helical Bevel Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Geared Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Logistics

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Geared Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Geared Motors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Geared Motors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Geared Motors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Geared Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Geared Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Geared Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Geared Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Geared Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Geared Motors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Geared Motors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Geared Motors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Geared Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Geared Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Geared Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Geared Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Geared Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Geared Motors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Geared Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Geared Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Geared Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Geared Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Geared Motors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Geared Motors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Geared Motors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Geared Motors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Geared Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Geared Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Geared Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Geared Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Geared Motors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Geared Motors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Geared Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Geared Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Geared Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Geared Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Geared Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Geared Motors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Geared Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Geared Motors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Geared Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Geared Motors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Geared Motors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Geared Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Geared Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Geared Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Geared Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Geared Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Geared Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Geared Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Geared Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Geared Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Geared Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Geared Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Geared Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Geared Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Geared Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Geared Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Geared Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Geared Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Geared Motors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Geared Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Geared Motors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Geared Motors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Geared Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Geared Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Geared Motors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Geared Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Geared Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Geared Motors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Geared Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Geared Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SEW-EURODRIVE

12.1.1 SEW-EURODRIVE Corporation Information

12.1.2 SEW-EURODRIVE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SEW-EURODRIVE Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SEW-EURODRIVE Geared Motors Products Offered

12.1.5 SEW-EURODRIVE Recent Development

12.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.2.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Geared Motors Products Offered

12.2.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB Geared Motors Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Siemens Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens Geared Motors Products Offered

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Nord

12.5.1 Nord Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nord Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nord Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nord Geared Motors Products Offered

12.5.5 Nord Recent Development

12.6 Weg

12.6.1 Weg Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weg Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Weg Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Weg Geared Motors Products Offered

12.6.5 Weg Recent Development

12.7 TECO

12.7.1 TECO Corporation Information

12.7.2 TECO Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TECO Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TECO Geared Motors Products Offered

12.7.5 TECO Recent Development

12.8 Rossi SpA

12.8.1 Rossi SpA Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rossi SpA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rossi SpA Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rossi SpA Geared Motors Products Offered

12.8.5 Rossi SpA Recent Development

12.9 Nidec

12.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nidec Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nidec Geared Motors Products Offered

12.9.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.10 Demag

12.10.1 Demag Corporation Information

12.10.2 Demag Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Demag Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Demag Geared Motors Products Offered

12.10.5 Demag Recent Development

12.12 ACTOM

12.12.1 ACTOM Corporation Information

12.12.2 ACTOM Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ACTOM Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ACTOM Products Offered

12.12.5 ACTOM Recent Development

12.13 JIE

12.13.1 JIE Corporation Information

12.13.2 JIE Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 JIE Geared Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 JIE Products Offered

12.13.5 JIE Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Geared Motors Industry Trends

13.2 Geared Motors Market Drivers

13.3 Geared Motors Market Challenges

13.4 Geared Motors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Geared Motors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”