Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies | GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Procter & Gamble, Perrigo, Abbott, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nestle, Boehringer Ingelheim, Reckitt Benckiser, Purdue Pharma Market Segment by Product Type: Laxatives

Anti-Flatulents

H2-Antaginists

Anti-Diarrheals

PPIs

Anti-Emetics

Other Market Segment by Application: Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Laxatives

1.2.3 Anti-Flatulents

1.2.4 H2-Antaginists

1.2.5 Anti-Diarrheals

1.2.6 PPIs

1.2.7 Anti-Emetics

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Industry Trends

2.5.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Trends

2.5.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Drivers

2.5.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Challenges

2.5.4 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs as of 2020)

3.4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 GlaxoSmithKline

11.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

11.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline Overview

11.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Developments

11.2 Pfizer

11.2.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pfizer Overview

11.2.3 Pfizer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Pfizer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.2.5 Pfizer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.3 Johnson & Johnson

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.4 Bayer

11.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bayer Overview

11.4.3 Bayer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bayer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.4.5 Bayer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bayer Recent Developments

11.5 Procter & Gamble

11.5.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.5.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.5.3 Procter & Gamble Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Procter & Gamble Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.5.5 Procter & Gamble Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.6 Perrigo

11.6.1 Perrigo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Perrigo Overview

11.6.3 Perrigo Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Perrigo Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.6.5 Perrigo Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Perrigo Recent Developments

11.7 Abbott

11.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.7.2 Abbott Overview

11.7.3 Abbott Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Abbott Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.7.5 Abbott Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Abbott Recent Developments

11.8 Sanofi

11.8.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sanofi Overview

11.8.3 Sanofi Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sanofi Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.8.5 Sanofi Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.9 Teva Pharmaceutical

11.9.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Overview

11.9.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.9.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.10 Nestle

11.10.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nestle Overview

11.10.3 Nestle Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Nestle Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.10.5 Nestle Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Nestle Recent Developments

11.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

11.11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Overview

11.11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments

11.12 Reckitt Benckiser

11.12.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

11.12.2 Reckitt Benckiser Overview

11.12.3 Reckitt Benckiser Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Reckitt Benckiser Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.12.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Developments

11.13 Purdue Pharma

11.13.1 Purdue Pharma Corporation Information

11.13.2 Purdue Pharma Overview

11.13.3 Purdue Pharma Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Purdue Pharma Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Products and Services

11.13.5 Purdue Pharma Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Production Mode & Process

12.4 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Channels

12.4.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Distributors

12.5 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

