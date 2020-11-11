Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Boston Scientific Corp.(US), Covidien Plc.(Irish), Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US), Olympus Corp(Japan)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Research Report: Boston Scientific Corp.(US), Covidien Plc.(Irish), Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US), Olympus Corp(Japan), Coloplast Group(Danmark), Fujinon Corp.(Japan), Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel), Stryker Corp.(US), Welch Allyn Inc(US), CONMED(US)

Types: Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices

Bariatric surgery devices

Ostomy devices

Enteral feeding pumps

Others



Applications: Oesophageal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colon Cancer

Crohn’s Disease

Others



The Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices

1.4.3 Bariatric surgery devices

1.4.4 Ostomy devices

1.4.5 Enteral feeding pumps

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oesophageal Cancer

1.5.3 Stomach Cancer

1.5.4 Colon Cancer

1.5.5 Crohn’s Disease

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Boston Scientific Corp.(US)

12.1.1 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Boston Scientific Corp.(US) Recent Development

12.2 Covidien Plc.(Irish)

12.2.1 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Covidien Plc.(Irish) Recent Development

12.3 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US)

12.3.1 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.4 Olympus Corp(Japan)

12.4.1 Olympus Corp(Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Olympus Corp(Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Olympus Corp(Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Olympus Corp(Japan) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Olympus Corp(Japan) Recent Development

12.5 Coloplast Group(Danmark)

12.5.1 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Coloplast Group(Danmark) Recent Development

12.6 Fujinon Corp.(Japan)

12.6.1 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Fujinon Corp.(Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel)

12.7.1 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel) Recent Development

12.8 Stryker Corp.(US)

12.8.1 Stryker Corp.(US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Stryker Corp.(US) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Stryker Corp.(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Stryker Corp.(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Stryker Corp.(US) Recent Development

12.9 Welch Allyn Inc(US)

12.9.1 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Welch Allyn Inc(US) Recent Development

12.10 CONMED(US)

12.10.1 CONMED(US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 CONMED(US) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CONMED(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CONMED(US) Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 CONMED(US) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”