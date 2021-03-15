Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | EndoGastric Solutions, Medtronic, Olympus, Karl Storz

“

The report titled Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: EndoGastric Solutions, Medtronic, Olympus, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings, Hoya Corporation, MediGus Ltd, Ethicon (Torax Medical), Mederi-RF, LABORIE

Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Diagnostic Devices

1.2.3 Treatment Devices

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Revenue

3.4 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Revenue in 2020

3.5 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 EndoGastric Solutions

11.1.1 EndoGastric Solutions Company Details

11.1.2 EndoGastric Solutions Business Overview

11.1.3 EndoGastric Solutions Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.1.4 EndoGastric Solutions Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 EndoGastric Solutions Recent Development

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.2.4 Medtronic Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.3 Olympus

11.3.1 Olympus Company Details

11.3.2 Olympus Business Overview

11.3.3 Olympus Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.3.4 Olympus Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Olympus Recent Development

11.4 Karl Storz

11.4.1 Karl Storz Company Details

11.4.2 Karl Storz Business Overview

11.4.3 Karl Storz Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.4.4 Karl Storz Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

11.5 Fujifilm Holdings

11.5.1 Fujifilm Holdings Company Details

11.5.2 Fujifilm Holdings Business Overview

11.5.3 Fujifilm Holdings Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.5.4 Fujifilm Holdings Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Fujifilm Holdings Recent Development

11.6 Hoya Corporation

11.6.1 Hoya Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Hoya Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Hoya Corporation Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.6.4 Hoya Corporation Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

11.7 MediGus Ltd

11.7.1 MediGus Ltd Company Details

11.7.2 MediGus Ltd Business Overview

11.7.3 MediGus Ltd Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.7.4 MediGus Ltd Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 MediGus Ltd Recent Development

11.8 Ethicon (Torax Medical)

11.8.1 Ethicon (Torax Medical) Company Details

11.8.2 Ethicon (Torax Medical) Business Overview

11.8.3 Ethicon (Torax Medical) Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.8.4 Ethicon (Torax Medical) Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Ethicon (Torax Medical) Recent Development

11.9 Mederi-RF

11.9.1 Mederi-RF Company Details

11.9.2 Mederi-RF Business Overview

11.9.3 Mederi-RF Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.9.4 Mederi-RF Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Mederi-RF Recent Development

11.10 LABORIE

11.10.1 LABORIE Company Details

11.10.2 LABORIE Business Overview

11.10.3 LABORIE Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Introduction

11.10.4 LABORIE Revenue in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 LABORIE Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

