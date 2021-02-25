Gaskets and Seals Market Competitive Strategies, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2027 | ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul

“

The report titled Global Gaskets and Seals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gaskets and Seals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gaskets and Seals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gaskets and Seals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gaskets and Seals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gaskets and Seals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gaskets and Seals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gaskets and Seals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gaskets and Seals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gaskets and Seals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gaskets and Seals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gaskets and Seals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul, W. L. Gore & Associates, Trelleborg, Dana, Flexitallic, EnPro Industries, Uchiyama, Interface Performance Materials, Parker Hannifin, Lamons, Teadit, Ishikawa Gasket, Sanwa Packing Industry, Yantai Ishikawa, Talbros Automotive Components, Frenzelit, Guanghe, Tiansheng Corporation, Sakagami Seisakusho

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal

Rubber

Fiber

Sponge

Cork

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

General Industry

Agriculture & Construction

Others



The Gaskets and Seals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gaskets and Seals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gaskets and Seals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gaskets and Seals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gaskets and Seals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gaskets and Seals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gaskets and Seals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gaskets and Seals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Gaskets and Seals Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Fiber

1.2.5 Sponge

1.2.6 Cork

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 General Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture & Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Gaskets and Seals Industry Trends

2.4.2 Gaskets and Seals Market Drivers

2.4.3 Gaskets and Seals Market Challenges

2.4.4 Gaskets and Seals Market Restraints

3 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales

3.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gaskets and Seals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Gaskets and Seals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gaskets and Seals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Gaskets and Seals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Gaskets and Seals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Gaskets and Seals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gaskets and Seals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gaskets and Seals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Gaskets and Seals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Gaskets and Seals Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gaskets and Seals Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ElringKlinger

12.1.1 ElringKlinger Corporation Information

12.1.2 ElringKlinger Overview

12.1.3 ElringKlinger Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ElringKlinger Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.1.5 ElringKlinger Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ElringKlinger Recent Developments

12.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

12.2.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Overview

12.2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.2.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Recent Developments

12.3 Federal-Mogul

12.3.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

12.3.2 Federal-Mogul Overview

12.3.3 Federal-Mogul Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Federal-Mogul Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.3.5 Federal-Mogul Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Federal-Mogul Recent Developments

12.4 W. L. Gore & Associates

12.4.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

12.4.2 W. L. Gore & Associates Overview

12.4.3 W. L. Gore & Associates Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 W. L. Gore & Associates Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.4.5 W. L. Gore & Associates Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 W. L. Gore & Associates Recent Developments

12.5 Trelleborg

12.5.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

12.5.2 Trelleborg Overview

12.5.3 Trelleborg Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Trelleborg Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.5.5 Trelleborg Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Trelleborg Recent Developments

12.6 Dana

12.6.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dana Overview

12.6.3 Dana Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dana Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.6.5 Dana Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dana Recent Developments

12.7 Flexitallic

12.7.1 Flexitallic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flexitallic Overview

12.7.3 Flexitallic Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flexitallic Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.7.5 Flexitallic Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Flexitallic Recent Developments

12.8 EnPro Industries

12.8.1 EnPro Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 EnPro Industries Overview

12.8.3 EnPro Industries Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 EnPro Industries Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.8.5 EnPro Industries Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 EnPro Industries Recent Developments

12.9 Uchiyama

12.9.1 Uchiyama Corporation Information

12.9.2 Uchiyama Overview

12.9.3 Uchiyama Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Uchiyama Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.9.5 Uchiyama Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Uchiyama Recent Developments

12.10 Interface Performance Materials

12.10.1 Interface Performance Materials Corporation Information

12.10.2 Interface Performance Materials Overview

12.10.3 Interface Performance Materials Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Interface Performance Materials Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.10.5 Interface Performance Materials Gaskets and Seals SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Interface Performance Materials Recent Developments

12.11 Parker Hannifin

12.11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.11.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

12.11.3 Parker Hannifin Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Parker Hannifin Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.11.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

12.12 Lamons

12.12.1 Lamons Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lamons Overview

12.12.3 Lamons Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lamons Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.12.5 Lamons Recent Developments

12.13 Teadit

12.13.1 Teadit Corporation Information

12.13.2 Teadit Overview

12.13.3 Teadit Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Teadit Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.13.5 Teadit Recent Developments

12.14 Ishikawa Gasket

12.14.1 Ishikawa Gasket Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ishikawa Gasket Overview

12.14.3 Ishikawa Gasket Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ishikawa Gasket Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.14.5 Ishikawa Gasket Recent Developments

12.15 Sanwa Packing Industry

12.15.1 Sanwa Packing Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Overview

12.15.3 Sanwa Packing Industry Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanwa Packing Industry Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.15.5 Sanwa Packing Industry Recent Developments

12.16 Yantai Ishikawa

12.16.1 Yantai Ishikawa Corporation Information

12.16.2 Yantai Ishikawa Overview

12.16.3 Yantai Ishikawa Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Yantai Ishikawa Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.16.5 Yantai Ishikawa Recent Developments

12.17 Talbros Automotive Components

12.17.1 Talbros Automotive Components Corporation Information

12.17.2 Talbros Automotive Components Overview

12.17.3 Talbros Automotive Components Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Talbros Automotive Components Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.17.5 Talbros Automotive Components Recent Developments

12.18 Frenzelit

12.18.1 Frenzelit Corporation Information

12.18.2 Frenzelit Overview

12.18.3 Frenzelit Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Frenzelit Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.18.5 Frenzelit Recent Developments

12.19 Guanghe

12.19.1 Guanghe Corporation Information

12.19.2 Guanghe Overview

12.19.3 Guanghe Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Guanghe Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.19.5 Guanghe Recent Developments

12.20 Tiansheng Corporation

12.20.1 Tiansheng Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tiansheng Corporation Overview

12.20.3 Tiansheng Corporation Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tiansheng Corporation Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.20.5 Tiansheng Corporation Recent Developments

12.21 Sakagami Seisakusho

12.21.1 Sakagami Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.21.2 Sakagami Seisakusho Overview

12.21.3 Sakagami Seisakusho Gaskets and Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Sakagami Seisakusho Gaskets and Seals Products and Services

12.21.5 Sakagami Seisakusho Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Gaskets and Seals Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Gaskets and Seals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Gaskets and Seals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Gaskets and Seals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Gaskets and Seals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Gaskets and Seals Distributors

13.5 Gaskets and Seals Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”