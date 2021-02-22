Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

“

The report titled Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Harbin Electric International, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, Solar Turbines, MAN Diesel & Turbo, MTU Aero Engines, Centrax

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 30 MW

31-120 MW

Greater than 120 MW



Market Segmentation by Application: Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

Fuel Turbine Power Generation

Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation



The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Turbines in Thermal Power industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Overview

1.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Product Scope

1.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Less than 30 MW

1.2.3 31-120 MW

1.2.4 Greater than 120 MW

1.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

1.3.3 Fuel Turbine Power Generation

1.3.4 Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation

1.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gas Turbines in Thermal Power as of 2020)

3.4 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Business

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.4 Harbin Electric International

12.4.1 Harbin Electric International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Harbin Electric International Business Overview

12.4.3 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.4.5 Harbin Electric International Recent Development

12.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals

12.5.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Business Overview

12.5.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.5.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Development

12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.7 Ansaldo Energia

12.7.1 Ansaldo Energia Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ansaldo Energia Business Overview

12.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.7.5 Ansaldo Energia Recent Development

12.8 Solar Turbines

12.8.1 Solar Turbines Corporation Information

12.8.2 Solar Turbines Business Overview

12.8.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.8.5 Solar Turbines Recent Development

12.9 MAN Diesel & Turbo

12.9.1 MAN Diesel & Turbo Corporation Information

12.9.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo Business Overview

12.9.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.9.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo Recent Development

12.10 MTU Aero Engines

12.10.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.10.2 MTU Aero Engines Business Overview

12.10.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.10.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Development

12.11 Centrax

12.11.1 Centrax Corporation Information

12.11.2 Centrax Business Overview

12.11.3 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products Offered

12.11.5 Centrax Recent Development

13 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas Turbines in Thermal Power

13.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Distributors List

14.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Trends

15.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Drivers

15.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Challenges

15.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

