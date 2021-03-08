Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

“

The report titled Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Harbin Electric International, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, Solar Turbines, MAN Diesel & Turbo, MTU Aero Engines, Centrax

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 30 MW

31-120 MW

Greater than 120 MW



Market Segmentation by Application: Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

Fuel Turbine Power Generation

Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation



The Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Turbines in Thermal Power industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 30 MW

1.2.3 31-120 MW

1.2.4 Greater than 120 MW

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coal-fired Steam Turbine Power Generation

1.3.3 Fuel Turbine Power Generation

1.3.4 Gas-steam Combined Cycle Power Generation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Industry Trends

2.4.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Drivers

2.4.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Challenges

2.4.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Restraints

3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales

3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Overview

12.1.3 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.1.5 GE Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 GE Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Harbin Electric International

12.4.1 Harbin Electric International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Harbin Electric International Overview

12.4.3 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.4.5 Harbin Electric International Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Harbin Electric International Recent Developments

12.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals

12.5.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Overview

12.5.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.5.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Developments

12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Overview

12.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.7 Ansaldo Energia

12.7.1 Ansaldo Energia Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ansaldo Energia Overview

12.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.7.5 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ansaldo Energia Recent Developments

12.8 Solar Turbines

12.8.1 Solar Turbines Corporation Information

12.8.2 Solar Turbines Overview

12.8.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.8.5 Solar Turbines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Solar Turbines Recent Developments

12.9 MAN Diesel & Turbo

12.9.1 MAN Diesel & Turbo Corporation Information

12.9.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo Overview

12.9.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.9.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 MAN Diesel & Turbo Recent Developments

12.10 MTU Aero Engines

12.10.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.10.2 MTU Aero Engines Overview

12.10.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.10.5 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbines in Thermal Power SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

12.11 Centrax

12.11.1 Centrax Corporation Information

12.11.2 Centrax Overview

12.11.3 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Centrax Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Products and Services

12.11.5 Centrax Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Production Mode & Process

13.4 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Sales Channels

13.4.2 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Distributors

13.5 Gas Turbines in Thermal Power Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

