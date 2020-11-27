Gas Separation Membranes Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2026 | Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE

“

The report titled Global Gas Separation Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Separation Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Separation Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Separation Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Separation Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Separation Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Separation Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Separation Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Separation Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Separation Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Separation Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Separation Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, MTR, Borsig, Parker Hannifin, Tianbang, SSS

Market Segmentation by Product: Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Other Applications



The Gas Separation Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Separation Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Separation Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Separation Membranes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Separation Membranes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Separation Membranes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Separation Membranes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Separation Membranes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gas Separation Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Gas Separation Membranes Product Overview

1.2 Gas Separation Membranes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hollow Fiber

1.2.2 Spiral Wound

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Separation Membranes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Separation Membranes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gas Separation Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gas Separation Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Separation Membranes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Separation Membranes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Separation Membranes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Separation Membranes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Separation Membranes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gas Separation Membranes by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Gas Separation Membranes by Application

4.1 Gas Separation Membranes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

4.1.2 H2 Recovery

4.1.3 CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

4.1.4 Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes by Application

5 North America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Separation Membranes Business

10.1 Air Products

10.1.1 Air Products Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Products Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Products Recent Developments

10.2 Air Liquide

10.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

10.2.2 Air Liquide Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Air Liquide Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments

10.3 UBE

10.3.1 UBE Corporation Information

10.3.2 UBE Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 UBE Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 UBE Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.3.5 UBE Recent Developments

10.4 Grasys

10.4.1 Grasys Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grasys Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Grasys Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Grasys Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.4.5 Grasys Recent Developments

10.5 Evonik

10.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Evonik Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Evonik Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.5.5 Evonik Recent Developments

10.6 Schlumberger

10.6.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

10.7 IGS

10.7.1 IGS Corporation Information

10.7.2 IGS Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 IGS Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 IGS Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.7.5 IGS Recent Developments

10.8 Honeywell

10.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.8.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Honeywell Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Honeywell Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.8.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.9 MTR

10.9.1 MTR Corporation Information

10.9.2 MTR Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 MTR Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MTR Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.9.5 MTR Recent Developments

10.10 Borsig

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Separation Membranes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Borsig Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Borsig Recent Developments

10.11 Parker Hannifin

10.11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.11.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

10.12 Tianbang

10.12.1 Tianbang Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tianbang Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Tianbang Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tianbang Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.12.5 Tianbang Recent Developments

10.13 SSS

10.13.1 SSS Corporation Information

10.13.2 SSS Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 SSS Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SSS Gas Separation Membranes Products Offered

10.13.5 SSS Recent Developments

11 Gas Separation Membranes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gas Separation Membranes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gas Separation Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Gas Separation Membranes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Gas Separation Membranes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Gas Separation Membranes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

