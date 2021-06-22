Gas Separation Membranes Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE

“
The report titled Global Gas Separation Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Separation Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Separation Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Separation Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Separation Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Separation Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Separation Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Separation Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Separation Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Separation Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Separation Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Separation Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, MTR, Borsig, Parker Hannifin, Tianbang, SSS
Market Segmentation by Product: Hollow Fiber
Spiral Wound
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
H2 Recovery
CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
Other Applications
The Gas Separation Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Separation Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Separation Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Gas Separation Membranes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Separation Membranes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Gas Separation Membranes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Separation Membranes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Separation Membranes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Gas Separation Membranes Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hollow Fiber
1.2.3 Spiral Wound
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
1.3.3 H2 Recovery
1.3.4 CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
1.3.5 Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Gas Separation Membranes Industry Trends
2.4.2 Gas Separation Membranes Market Drivers
2.4.3 Gas Separation Membranes Market Challenges
2.4.4 Gas Separation Membranes Market Restraints
3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales
3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Separation Membranes Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Separation Membranes Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Air Products
12.1.1 Air Products Corporation Information
12.1.2 Air Products Overview
12.1.3 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.1.5 Air Products Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Air Products Recent Developments
12.2 Air Liquide
12.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information
12.2.2 Air Liquide Overview
12.2.3 Air Liquide Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Air Liquide Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.2.5 Air Liquide Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Air Liquide Recent Developments
12.3 UBE
12.3.1 UBE Corporation Information
12.3.2 UBE Overview
12.3.3 UBE Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 UBE Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.3.5 UBE Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 UBE Recent Developments
12.4 Grasys
12.4.1 Grasys Corporation Information
12.4.2 Grasys Overview
12.4.3 Grasys Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Grasys Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.4.5 Grasys Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Grasys Recent Developments
12.5 Evonik
12.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.5.2 Evonik Overview
12.5.3 Evonik Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Evonik Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.5.5 Evonik Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Evonik Recent Developments
12.6 Schlumberger
12.6.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
12.6.2 Schlumberger Overview
12.6.3 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.6.5 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Schlumberger Recent Developments
12.7 IGS
12.7.1 IGS Corporation Information
12.7.2 IGS Overview
12.7.3 IGS Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 IGS Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.7.5 IGS Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 IGS Recent Developments
12.8 Honeywell
12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.8.2 Honeywell Overview
12.8.3 Honeywell Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Honeywell Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.8.5 Honeywell Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Honeywell Recent Developments
12.9 MTR
12.9.1 MTR Corporation Information
12.9.2 MTR Overview
12.9.3 MTR Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 MTR Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.9.5 MTR Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 MTR Recent Developments
12.10 Borsig
12.10.1 Borsig Corporation Information
12.10.2 Borsig Overview
12.10.3 Borsig Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Borsig Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.10.5 Borsig Gas Separation Membranes SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Borsig Recent Developments
12.11 Parker Hannifin
12.11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.11.2 Parker Hannifin Overview
12.11.3 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.11.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments
12.12 Tianbang
12.12.1 Tianbang Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tianbang Overview
12.12.3 Tianbang Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tianbang Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.12.5 Tianbang Recent Developments
12.13 SSS
12.13.1 SSS Corporation Information
12.13.2 SSS Overview
12.13.3 SSS Gas Separation Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 SSS Gas Separation Membranes Products and Services
12.13.5 SSS Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Gas Separation Membranes Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Gas Separation Membranes Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Gas Separation Membranes Production Mode & Process
13.4 Gas Separation Membranes Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Gas Separation Membranes Sales Channels
13.4.2 Gas Separation Membranes Distributors
13.5 Gas Separation Membranes Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
