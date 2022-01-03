Gas Phase Filtration Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Camfil, Daikin, Mann+Hummel

“

The report titled Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Phase Filtration market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Phase Filtration market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Phase Filtration market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Phase Filtration market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Phase Filtration report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Phase Filtration report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Phase Filtration market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Phase Filtration market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Phase Filtration market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Phase Filtration market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Phase Filtration market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Camfil, Daikin, Mann+Hummel, Filtration Group, Nichias, Parker, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, D-Mark, Inc, Toyobo, Mayair, Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter, Deltrian International, HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH, Jiangsu Shenda, Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System

Market Segmentation by Product:

Activated Carbon Filter

Activated Alumina Filter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

Data Center

Medical Application

Others



The Gas Phase Filtration Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Phase Filtration market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Phase Filtration market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Phase Filtration market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Phase Filtration industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Phase Filtration market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Phase Filtration market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Phase Filtration market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gas Phase Filtration Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Phase Filtration

1.2 Gas Phase Filtration Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Activated Carbon Filter

1.2.3 Activated Alumina Filter

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Gas Phase Filtration Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Commercial Application

1.3.4 Data Center

1.3.5 Medical Application

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Gas Phase Filtration Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Gas Phase Filtration Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Gas Phase Filtration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Gas Phase Filtration Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Gas Phase Filtration Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Gas Phase Filtration Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Gas Phase Filtration Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Gas Phase Filtration Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Gas Phase Filtration Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Gas Phase Filtration Production

3.4.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Gas Phase Filtration Production

3.6.1 China Gas Phase Filtration Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Gas Phase Filtration Production

3.7.1 Japan Gas Phase Filtration Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Camfil

7.1.1 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.1.2 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Camfil Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Camfil Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Daikin

7.2.1 Daikin Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daikin Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Daikin Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Daikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mann+Hummel

7.3.1 Mann+Hummel Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mann+Hummel Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mann+Hummel Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mann+Hummel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mann+Hummel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Filtration Group

7.4.1 Filtration Group Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.4.2 Filtration Group Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Filtration Group Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Filtration Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Filtration Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nichias

7.5.1 Nichias Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nichias Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nichias Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nichias Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nichias Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Parker

7.6.1 Parker Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.6.2 Parker Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Parker Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Parker Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Parker Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

7.7.1 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.7.2 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 D-Mark, Inc

7.8.1 D-Mark, Inc Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.8.2 D-Mark, Inc Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.8.3 D-Mark, Inc Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 D-Mark, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 D-Mark, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toyobo

7.9.1 Toyobo Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toyobo Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toyobo Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toyobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toyobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mayair

7.10.1 Mayair Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mayair Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mayair Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mayair Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mayair Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter

7.11.1 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.11.2 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Suzhou Huatai Airtech Filter Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Deltrian International

7.12.1 Deltrian International Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.12.2 Deltrian International Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Deltrian International Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Deltrian International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Deltrian International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH

7.13.1 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.13.2 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.13.3 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 HS-Luftfilterbau GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Shenda

7.14.1 Jiangsu Shenda Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Shenda Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Shenda Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Shenda Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Shenda Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System

7.15.1 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Gas Phase Filtration Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Gas Phase Filtration Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Recent Developments/Updates

8 Gas Phase Filtration Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gas Phase Filtration Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gas Phase Filtration

8.4 Gas Phase Filtration Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Gas Phase Filtration Distributors List

9.3 Gas Phase Filtration Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Gas Phase Filtration Industry Trends

10.2 Gas Phase Filtration Growth Drivers

10.3 Gas Phase Filtration Market Challenges

10.4 Gas Phase Filtration Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Phase Filtration by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Gas Phase Filtration Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Gas Phase Filtration

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Phase Filtration by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Phase Filtration by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Gas Phase Filtration by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Gas Phase Filtration by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gas Phase Filtration by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gas Phase Filtration by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Gas Phase Filtration by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Gas Phase Filtration by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

