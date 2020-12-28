Gas Equipment Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Linde (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Praxair (US)

“

The report titled Global Gas Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Linde (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Praxair (US), Air Products And Chemicals (US), Iwatani (Japan), Colfax (US), Itron (US), Messer (Germany), Matheson Tri-Gas (US), GCE Holding (Sweden)

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Gas

Acetylene

Hydrogen

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical

Metal Manufacturing

Health Care

Other



The Gas Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Gas

1.2.3 Acetylene

1.2.4 Hydrogen

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Metal Manufacturing

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gas Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gas Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gas Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gas Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gas Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gas Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Gas Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Gas Equipment Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gas Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Gas Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gas Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Gas Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gas Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gas Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gas Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Gas Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Gas Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Gas Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Gas Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gas Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gas Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Gas Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Gas Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gas Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gas Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gas Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gas Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gas Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gas Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gas Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gas Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Linde (Germany)

8.1.1 Linde (Germany) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Linde (Germany) Overview

8.1.3 Linde (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Linde (Germany) Product Description

8.1.5 Linde (Germany) Related Developments

8.2 Air Liquide (France)

8.2.1 Air Liquide (France) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Air Liquide (France) Overview

8.2.3 Air Liquide (France) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Air Liquide (France) Product Description

8.2.5 Air Liquide (France) Related Developments

8.3 Praxair (US)

8.3.1 Praxair (US) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Praxair (US) Overview

8.3.3 Praxair (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Praxair (US) Product Description

8.3.5 Praxair (US) Related Developments

8.4 Air Products And Chemicals (US)

8.4.1 Air Products And Chemicals (US) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Air Products And Chemicals (US) Overview

8.4.3 Air Products And Chemicals (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Air Products And Chemicals (US) Product Description

8.4.5 Air Products And Chemicals (US) Related Developments

8.5 Iwatani (Japan)

8.5.1 Iwatani (Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Iwatani (Japan) Overview

8.5.3 Iwatani (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Iwatani (Japan) Product Description

8.5.5 Iwatani (Japan) Related Developments

8.6 Colfax (US)

8.6.1 Colfax (US) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Colfax (US) Overview

8.6.3 Colfax (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Colfax (US) Product Description

8.6.5 Colfax (US) Related Developments

8.7 Itron (US)

8.7.1 Itron (US) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Itron (US) Overview

8.7.3 Itron (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Itron (US) Product Description

8.7.5 Itron (US) Related Developments

8.8 Messer (Germany)

8.8.1 Messer (Germany) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Messer (Germany) Overview

8.8.3 Messer (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Messer (Germany) Product Description

8.8.5 Messer (Germany) Related Developments

8.9 Matheson Tri-Gas (US)

8.9.1 Matheson Tri-Gas (US) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Matheson Tri-Gas (US) Overview

8.9.3 Matheson Tri-Gas (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Matheson Tri-Gas (US) Product Description

8.9.5 Matheson Tri-Gas (US) Related Developments

8.10 GCE Holding (Sweden)

8.10.1 GCE Holding (Sweden) Corporation Information

8.10.2 GCE Holding (Sweden) Overview

8.10.3 GCE Holding (Sweden) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 GCE Holding (Sweden) Product Description

8.10.5 GCE Holding (Sweden) Related Developments

9 Gas Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gas Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gas Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gas Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gas Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gas Equipment Distributors

11.3 Gas Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Gas Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Gas Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

