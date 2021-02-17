Garment Printing Equipment Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | Brother, HANGLORY GROUP, EPSON

“

The report titled Global Garment Printing Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Garment Printing Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Garment Printing Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Garment Printing Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Garment Printing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Garment Printing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Garment Printing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Garment Printing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Garment Printing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Garment Printing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Garment Printing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Garment Printing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Brother, HANGLORY GROUP, EPSON, Col-Desi, Kornit Breeze, M & R Print, DGI, Aleph, Coldenhove, Inedit

Market Segmentation by Product: Flat Screen Printing Machine

Rotary Screen Printing Machine

Thermal Transfer Printing Machine

Digital Printing Machine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparel

Home Textiles

Others



The Garment Printing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Garment Printing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Garment Printing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Garment Printing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Garment Printing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Garment Printing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Garment Printing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Garment Printing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Garment Printing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flat Screen Printing Machine

1.2.3 Rotary Screen Printing Machine

1.2.4 Thermal Transfer Printing Machine

1.2.5 Digital Printing Machine

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Textiles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Garment Printing Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Garment Printing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Garment Printing Equipment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Garment Printing Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Garment Printing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Garment Printing Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Garment Printing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Garment Printing Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Garment Printing Equipment Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Garment Printing Equipment Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Brother

4.1.1 Brother Corporation Information

4.1.2 Brother Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.1.4 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Brother Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Brother Recent Development

4.2 HANGLORY GROUP

4.2.1 HANGLORY GROUP Corporation Information

4.2.2 HANGLORY GROUP Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.2.4 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.2.6 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.2.7 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 HANGLORY GROUP Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 HANGLORY GROUP Recent Development

4.3 EPSON

4.3.1 EPSON Corporation Information

4.3.2 EPSON Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.3.4 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3.6 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.3.7 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 EPSON Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 EPSON Recent Development

4.4 Col-Desi

4.4.1 Col-Desi Corporation Information

4.4.2 Col-Desi Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.4.4 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Col-Desi Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Col-Desi Recent Development

4.5 Kornit Breeze

4.5.1 Kornit Breeze Corporation Information

4.5.2 Kornit Breeze Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.5.4 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Kornit Breeze Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Kornit Breeze Recent Development

4.6 M & R Print

4.6.1 M & R Print Corporation Information

4.6.2 M & R Print Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 M & R Print Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.6.4 M & R Print Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 M & R Print Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.6.6 M & R Print Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.6.7 M & R Print Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 M & R Print Recent Development

4.7 DGI

4.7.1 DGI Corporation Information

4.7.2 DGI Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 DGI Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.7.4 DGI Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 DGI Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.7.6 DGI Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.7.7 DGI Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 DGI Recent Development

4.8 Aleph

4.8.1 Aleph Corporation Information

4.8.2 Aleph Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Aleph Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.8.4 Aleph Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Aleph Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Aleph Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Aleph Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Aleph Recent Development

4.9 Coldenhove

4.9.1 Coldenhove Corporation Information

4.9.2 Coldenhove Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Coldenhove Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.9.4 Coldenhove Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Coldenhove Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Coldenhove Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Coldenhove Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Coldenhove Recent Development

4.10 Inedit

4.10.1 Inedit Corporation Information

4.10.2 Inedit Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Inedit Garment Printing Equipment Products Offered

4.10.4 Inedit Garment Printing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Inedit Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Inedit Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Inedit Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Inedit Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Garment Printing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Garment Printing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Garment Printing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Garment Printing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Garment Printing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type

7.4 North America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Garment Printing Equipment Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Garment Printing Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Garment Printing Equipment Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Garment Printing Equipment Clients Analysis

12.4 Garment Printing Equipment Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Garment Printing Equipment Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Garment Printing Equipment Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Garment Printing Equipment Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Garment Printing Equipment Market Drivers

13.2 Garment Printing Equipment Market Opportunities

13.3 Garment Printing Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Garment Printing Equipment Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

