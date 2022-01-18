GaN Based Power Device Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts2028- Cree (US), Qorvo (US), MACOM (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global GaN Based Power Device market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global GaN Based Power Device market. The authors of the report have segmented the global GaN Based Power Device market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global GaN Based Power Device market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global GaN Based Power Device market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global GaN Based Power Device market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global GaN Based Power Device market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GaN Based Power Device Market Research Report: Cree (US), Qorvo (US), MACOM (US), Microchip Technology, Analog Devices US), Efficient Power Conversion (US), Integra Technologies (US), Transphorm (US), Navitas Semiconductor (US), Texas Instruments (US), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Qromis (US), Polyfet (US), TOSHIBA (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), GaN Systems (Canada), VisIC Technologies (Israel), GaNPower (Canada), Infineon (Germany), Exagan (France), Ampleon (Netherlands), EpiGaN (Belgium)

Global GaN Based Power Device Market by Type: Power, RF Power

Global GaN Based Power Device Market by Application: Telecommunications, Automotive, Renewables, Consumer and Enterprise, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

The global GaN Based Power Device market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global GaN Based Power Device market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global GaN Based Power Device market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global GaN Based Power Device market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global GaN Based Power Device market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global GaN Based Power Device market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the GaN Based Power Device market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global GaN Based Power Device market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the GaN Based Power Device market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Power

1.2.3 RF Power

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Renewables

1.3.5 Consumer and Enterprise

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.7 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global GaN Based Power Device Production

2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales GaN Based Power Device by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of GaN Based Power Device in 2021

4.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GaN Based Power Device Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Based Power Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Cree (US)

12.1.1 Cree (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cree (US) Overview

12.1.3 Cree (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Cree (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Cree (US) Recent Developments

12.2 Qorvo (US)

12.2.1 Qorvo (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qorvo (US) Overview

12.2.3 Qorvo (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Qorvo (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Qorvo (US) Recent Developments

12.3 MACOM (US)

12.3.1 MACOM (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 MACOM (US) Overview

12.3.3 MACOM (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 MACOM (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 MACOM (US) Recent Developments

12.4 Microchip Technology

12.4.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Microchip Technology Overview

12.4.3 Microchip Technology GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Microchip Technology GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Analog Devices US)

12.5.1 Analog Devices US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Analog Devices US) Overview

12.5.3 Analog Devices US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Analog Devices US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Analog Devices US) Recent Developments

12.6 Efficient Power Conversion (US)

12.6.1 Efficient Power Conversion (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Efficient Power Conversion (US) Overview

12.6.3 Efficient Power Conversion (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Efficient Power Conversion (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Efficient Power Conversion (US) Recent Developments

12.7 Integra Technologies (US)

12.7.1 Integra Technologies (US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Integra Technologies (US) Overview

12.7.3 Integra Technologies (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Integra Technologies (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Integra Technologies (US) Recent Developments

12.8 Transphorm (US)

12.8.1 Transphorm (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Transphorm (US) Overview

12.8.3 Transphorm (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Transphorm (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Transphorm (US) Recent Developments

12.9 Navitas Semiconductor (US)

12.9.1 Navitas Semiconductor (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Navitas Semiconductor (US) Overview

12.9.3 Navitas Semiconductor (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Navitas Semiconductor (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Navitas Semiconductor (US) Recent Developments

12.10 Texas Instruments (US)

12.10.1 Texas Instruments (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Texas Instruments (US) Overview

12.10.3 Texas Instruments (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Texas Instruments (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Developments

12.11 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

12.11.1 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Overview

12.11.3 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

12.12.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Overview

12.12.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.13 Qromis (US)

12.13.1 Qromis (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Qromis (US) Overview

12.13.3 Qromis (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Qromis (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Qromis (US) Recent Developments

12.14 Polyfet (US)

12.14.1 Polyfet (US) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Polyfet (US) Overview

12.14.3 Polyfet (US) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Polyfet (US) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Polyfet (US) Recent Developments

12.15 TOSHIBA (Japan)

12.15.1 TOSHIBA (Japan) Corporation Information

12.15.2 TOSHIBA (Japan) Overview

12.15.3 TOSHIBA (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 TOSHIBA (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 TOSHIBA (Japan) Recent Developments

12.16 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

12.16.1 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Overview

12.16.3 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

12.17 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.17.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Overview

12.17.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

12.18 GaN Systems (Canada)

12.18.1 GaN Systems (Canada) Corporation Information

12.18.2 GaN Systems (Canada) Overview

12.18.3 GaN Systems (Canada) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 GaN Systems (Canada) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 GaN Systems (Canada) Recent Developments

12.19 VisIC Technologies (Israel)

12.19.1 VisIC Technologies (Israel) Corporation Information

12.19.2 VisIC Technologies (Israel) Overview

12.19.3 VisIC Technologies (Israel) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 VisIC Technologies (Israel) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 VisIC Technologies (Israel) Recent Developments

12.20 GaNPower (Canada)

12.20.1 GaNPower (Canada) Corporation Information

12.20.2 GaNPower (Canada) Overview

12.20.3 GaNPower (Canada) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 GaNPower (Canada) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 GaNPower (Canada) Recent Developments

12.21 Infineon (Germany)

12.21.1 Infineon (Germany) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Infineon (Germany) Overview

12.21.3 Infineon (Germany) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Infineon (Germany) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Infineon (Germany) Recent Developments

12.22 Exagan (France)

12.22.1 Exagan (France) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Exagan (France) Overview

12.22.3 Exagan (France) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 Exagan (France) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Exagan (France) Recent Developments

12.23 Ampleon (Netherlands)

12.23.1 Ampleon (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ampleon (Netherlands) Overview

12.23.3 Ampleon (Netherlands) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.23.4 Ampleon (Netherlands) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 Ampleon (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.24 EpiGaN (Belgium)

12.24.1 EpiGaN (Belgium) Corporation Information

12.24.2 EpiGaN (Belgium) Overview

12.24.3 EpiGaN (Belgium) GaN Based Power Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.24.4 EpiGaN (Belgium) GaN Based Power Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.24.5 EpiGaN (Belgium) Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GaN Based Power Device Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 GaN Based Power Device Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GaN Based Power Device Production Mode & Process

13.4 GaN Based Power Device Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GaN Based Power Device Sales Channels

13.4.2 GaN Based Power Device Distributors

13.5 GaN Based Power Device Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 GaN Based Power Device Industry Trends

14.2 GaN Based Power Device Market Drivers

14.3 GaN Based Power Device Market Challenges

14.4 GaN Based Power Device Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global GaN Based Power Device Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

