Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027| Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Gaming Peripherals for Esport report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Gaming Peripherals for Esport market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Gaming Peripherals for Esport report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Gaming Peripherals for Esport report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Gaming Peripherals for Esport research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Gaming Peripherals for Esport report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Research Report: Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust, Microsoft

Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market by Type: Gaming Mouse, Gaming Keyboards, Headset, Controllers, Others

Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market by Application: Personal, Commercial

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

What will be the size of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gaming Mouse

1.2.3 Gaming Keyboards

1.2.4 Headset

1.2.5 Controllers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Razer

11.1.1 Razer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Razer Overview

11.1.3 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.1.5 Razer Recent Developments

11.2 Logitech G (ASTRO)

11.2.1 Logitech G (ASTRO) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Logitech G (ASTRO) Overview

11.2.3 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.2.5 Logitech G (ASTRO) Recent Developments

11.3 Turtle Beach

11.3.1 Turtle Beach Corporation Information

11.3.2 Turtle Beach Overview

11.3.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.3.5 Turtle Beach Recent Developments

11.4 Corsair

11.4.1 Corsair Corporation Information

11.4.2 Corsair Overview

11.4.3 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.4.5 Corsair Recent Developments

11.5 Sennheiser

11.5.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sennheiser Overview

11.5.3 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.5.5 Sennheiser Recent Developments

11.6 Plantronics

11.6.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Plantronics Overview

11.6.3 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.6.5 Plantronics Recent Developments

11.7 SteelSeries

11.7.1 SteelSeries Corporation Information

11.7.2 SteelSeries Overview

11.7.3 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.7.5 SteelSeries Recent Developments

11.8 Mad Catz

11.8.1 Mad Catz Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mad Catz Overview

11.8.3 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.8.5 Mad Catz Recent Developments

11.9 ROCCAT

11.9.1 ROCCAT Corporation Information

11.9.2 ROCCAT Overview

11.9.3 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.9.5 ROCCAT Recent Developments

11.10 QPAD

11.10.1 QPAD Corporation Information

11.10.2 QPAD Overview

11.10.3 QPAD Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 QPAD Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.10.5 QPAD Recent Developments

11.11 Thrustmaster

11.11.1 Thrustmaster Corporation Information

11.11.2 Thrustmaster Overview

11.11.3 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.11.5 Thrustmaster Recent Developments

11.12 HyperX

11.12.1 HyperX Corporation Information

11.12.2 HyperX Overview

11.12.3 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.12.5 HyperX Recent Developments

11.13 Tt eSPORTS

11.13.1 Tt eSPORTS Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tt eSPORTS Overview

11.13.3 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.13.5 Tt eSPORTS Recent Developments

11.14 Cooler Master

11.14.1 Cooler Master Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cooler Master Overview

11.14.3 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.14.5 Cooler Master Recent Developments

11.15 ZOWIE

11.15.1 ZOWIE Corporation Information

11.15.2 ZOWIE Overview

11.15.3 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.15.5 ZOWIE Recent Developments

11.16 Sharkoon

11.16.1 Sharkoon Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sharkoon Overview

11.16.3 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.16.5 Sharkoon Recent Developments

11.17 Trust

11.17.1 Trust Corporation Information

11.17.2 Trust Overview

11.17.3 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.17.5 Trust Recent Developments

11.18 Microsoft

11.18.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

11.18.2 Microsoft Overview

11.18.3 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Description

11.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Production Mode & Process

12.4 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Channels

12.4.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Distributors

12.5 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Industry Trends

13.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Drivers

13.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Challenges

13.4 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

