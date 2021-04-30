Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach

“

The report titled Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gaming Peripherals for Esport report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gaming Peripherals for Esport report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust, Microsoft

Market Segmentation by Product: Gaming Mouse

Gaming Keyboards

Headset

Controllers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal

Commercial



The Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gaming Peripherals for Esport industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Overview

1.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Overview

1.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gaming Mouse

1.2.2 Gaming Keyboards

1.2.3 Headset

1.2.4 Controllers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gaming Peripherals for Esport as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Application

4.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Country

5.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Country

6.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Country

8.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gaming Peripherals for Esport Business

10.1 Razer

10.1.1 Razer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Razer Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.1.5 Razer Recent Development

10.2 Logitech G (ASTRO)

10.2.1 Logitech G (ASTRO) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Logitech G (ASTRO) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.2.5 Logitech G (ASTRO) Recent Development

10.3 Turtle Beach

10.3.1 Turtle Beach Corporation Information

10.3.2 Turtle Beach Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.3.5 Turtle Beach Recent Development

10.4 Corsair

10.4.1 Corsair Corporation Information

10.4.2 Corsair Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.4.5 Corsair Recent Development

10.5 Sennheiser

10.5.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sennheiser Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.5.5 Sennheiser Recent Development

10.6 Plantronics

10.6.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Plantronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.6.5 Plantronics Recent Development

10.7 SteelSeries

10.7.1 SteelSeries Corporation Information

10.7.2 SteelSeries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.7.5 SteelSeries Recent Development

10.8 Mad Catz

10.8.1 Mad Catz Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mad Catz Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.8.5 Mad Catz Recent Development

10.9 ROCCAT

10.9.1 ROCCAT Corporation Information

10.9.2 ROCCAT Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.9.5 ROCCAT Recent Development

10.10 QPAD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 QPAD Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 QPAD Recent Development

10.11 Thrustmaster

10.11.1 Thrustmaster Corporation Information

10.11.2 Thrustmaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.11.5 Thrustmaster Recent Development

10.12 HyperX

10.12.1 HyperX Corporation Information

10.12.2 HyperX Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.12.5 HyperX Recent Development

10.13 Tt eSPORTS

10.13.1 Tt eSPORTS Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tt eSPORTS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.13.5 Tt eSPORTS Recent Development

10.14 Cooler Master

10.14.1 Cooler Master Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cooler Master Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.14.5 Cooler Master Recent Development

10.15 ZOWIE

10.15.1 ZOWIE Corporation Information

10.15.2 ZOWIE Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.15.5 ZOWIE Recent Development

10.16 Sharkoon

10.16.1 Sharkoon Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sharkoon Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.16.5 Sharkoon Recent Development

10.17 Trust

10.17.1 Trust Corporation Information

10.17.2 Trust Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.17.5 Trust Recent Development

10.18 Microsoft

10.18.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

10.18.2 Microsoft Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Products Offered

10.18.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Distributors

12.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”