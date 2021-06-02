Games and Puzzles Market Research Report , Major Players Include-, Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Bandai, TOMY, Ravensburger AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Games and Puzzles Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Games and Puzzles data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Games and Puzzles Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Games and Puzzles Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Games and Puzzles market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Games and Puzzles market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Bandai, TOMY, Ravensburger AG, Buffalo Games, Springbok Puzzles, Cobble Hill (Outset Media), Castor Drukarnia, Ceaco, Inc., Gibsons, Educa Borras, S.A.U., Eurographics, Inc., Heye Puzzle, Piatnik, MasterPieces Puzzle Company, Royal Jumbo BV, Schmidt Spiele GmbH Market Segment by Product Type: Games

Jigsaw Puzzles

Photo Puzzles

3D Puzzles

Others Market Segment by Application:

Kids

Adults

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Games and Puzzles market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Games and Puzzles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Games and Puzzles market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Games and Puzzles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Games and Puzzles market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Games and Puzzles

1.1 Games and Puzzles Market Overview

1.1.1 Games and Puzzles Product Scope

1.1.2 Games and Puzzles Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Games and Puzzles Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Games and Puzzles Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Games and Puzzles Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Games and Puzzles Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Games and Puzzles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Games

2.5 Jigsaw Puzzles

2.6 Photo Puzzles

2.7 3D Puzzles

2.8 Others 3 Games and Puzzles Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Games and Puzzles Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Games and Puzzles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Kids

3.5 Adults 4 Games and Puzzles Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Games and Puzzles Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Games and Puzzles as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Games and Puzzles Market

4.4 Global Top Players Games and Puzzles Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Games and Puzzles Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Games and Puzzles Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Hasbro

5.1.1 Hasbro Profile

5.1.2 Hasbro Main Business

5.1.3 Hasbro Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Hasbro Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Hasbro Recent Developments

5.2 LEGO

5.2.1 LEGO Profile

5.2.2 LEGO Main Business

5.2.3 LEGO Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 LEGO Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 LEGO Recent Developments

5.3 Mattel

5.3.1 Mattel Profile

5.3.2 Mattel Main Business

5.3.3 Mattel Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mattel Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Bandai Recent Developments

5.4 Bandai

5.4.1 Bandai Profile

5.4.2 Bandai Main Business

5.4.3 Bandai Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bandai Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Bandai Recent Developments

5.5 TOMY

5.5.1 TOMY Profile

5.5.2 TOMY Main Business

5.5.3 TOMY Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TOMY Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 TOMY Recent Developments

5.6 Ravensburger AG

5.6.1 Ravensburger AG Profile

5.6.2 Ravensburger AG Main Business

5.6.3 Ravensburger AG Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ravensburger AG Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ravensburger AG Recent Developments

5.7 Buffalo Games

5.7.1 Buffalo Games Profile

5.7.2 Buffalo Games Main Business

5.7.3 Buffalo Games Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Buffalo Games Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Buffalo Games Recent Developments

5.8 Springbok Puzzles

5.8.1 Springbok Puzzles Profile

5.8.2 Springbok Puzzles Main Business

5.8.3 Springbok Puzzles Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Springbok Puzzles Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Springbok Puzzles Recent Developments

5.9 Cobble Hill (Outset Media)

5.9.1 Cobble Hill (Outset Media) Profile

5.9.2 Cobble Hill (Outset Media) Main Business

5.9.3 Cobble Hill (Outset Media) Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cobble Hill (Outset Media) Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Cobble Hill (Outset Media) Recent Developments

5.10 Castor Drukarnia

5.10.1 Castor Drukarnia Profile

5.10.2 Castor Drukarnia Main Business

5.10.3 Castor Drukarnia Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Castor Drukarnia Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Castor Drukarnia Recent Developments

5.11 Ceaco, Inc.

5.11.1 Ceaco, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Ceaco, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Ceaco, Inc. Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ceaco, Inc. Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Ceaco, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Gibsons

5.12.1 Gibsons Profile

5.12.2 Gibsons Main Business

5.12.3 Gibsons Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Gibsons Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Gibsons Recent Developments

5.13 Educa Borras, S.A.U.

5.13.1 Educa Borras, S.A.U. Profile

5.13.2 Educa Borras, S.A.U. Main Business

5.13.3 Educa Borras, S.A.U. Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Educa Borras, S.A.U. Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Educa Borras, S.A.U. Recent Developments

5.14 Eurographics, Inc.

5.14.1 Eurographics, Inc. Profile

5.14.2 Eurographics, Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 Eurographics, Inc. Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Eurographics, Inc. Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Eurographics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 Heye Puzzle

5.15.1 Heye Puzzle Profile

5.15.2 Heye Puzzle Main Business

5.15.3 Heye Puzzle Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Heye Puzzle Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Heye Puzzle Recent Developments

5.16 Piatnik

5.16.1 Piatnik Profile

5.16.2 Piatnik Main Business

5.16.3 Piatnik Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Piatnik Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Piatnik Recent Developments

5.17 MasterPieces Puzzle Company

5.17.1 MasterPieces Puzzle Company Profile

5.17.2 MasterPieces Puzzle Company Main Business

5.17.3 MasterPieces Puzzle Company Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 MasterPieces Puzzle Company Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 MasterPieces Puzzle Company Recent Developments

5.18 Royal Jumbo BV

5.18.1 Royal Jumbo BV Profile

5.18.2 Royal Jumbo BV Main Business

5.18.3 Royal Jumbo BV Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Royal Jumbo BV Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Royal Jumbo BV Recent Developments

5.19 Schmidt Spiele GmbH

5.19.1 Schmidt Spiele GmbH Profile

5.19.2 Schmidt Spiele GmbH Main Business

5.19.3 Schmidt Spiele GmbH Games and Puzzles Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Schmidt Spiele GmbH Games and Puzzles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Schmidt Spiele GmbH Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Games and Puzzles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Games and Puzzles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Games and Puzzles Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Games and Puzzles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Games and Puzzles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Games and Puzzles Market Dynamics

11.1 Games and Puzzles Industry Trends

11.2 Games and Puzzles Market Drivers

11.3 Games and Puzzles Market Challenges

11.4 Games and Puzzles Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

