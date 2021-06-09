Gambling & Betting Market Outlook & Opportunities, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027| Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Gambling & Betting Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Gambling & Betting report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Gambling & Betting market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Gambling & Betting report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Gambling & Betting report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Gambling & Betting market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Gambling & Betting research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Gambling & Betting report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gambling & Betting Market Research Report: Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, SJM Holdings, Boyd Gaming, Genting Group, Crown Resorts, GVC Holding, bet365, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings, Betsson AB

Global Gambling & Betting Market by Type: Casino, Sports Betting, Poker, Bingo, Lottery, Others

Global Gambling & Betting Market by Application: Online, Offline

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Gambling & Betting market?

What will be the size of the global Gambling & Betting market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Gambling & Betting market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Gambling & Betting market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Gambling & Betting market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Casino

1.2.3 Sports Betting

1.2.4 Poker

1.2.5 Bingo

1.2.6 Lottery

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Share by Sales Channel: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Gambling & Betting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gambling & Betting Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Gambling & Betting Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Gambling & Betting Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Gambling & Betting Market Trends

2.3.2 Gambling & Betting Market Drivers

2.3.3 Gambling & Betting Market Challenges

2.3.4 Gambling & Betting Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Gambling & Betting Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Gambling & Betting Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gambling & Betting Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gambling & Betting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gambling & Betting Revenue

3.4 Global Gambling & Betting Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gambling & Betting Revenue in 2020

3.5 Gambling & Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Gambling & Betting Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Gambling & Betting Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gambling & Betting Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Gambling & Betting Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Gambling & Betting Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Gambling & Betting Historic Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel

6.3.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel

7.3.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel

9.3.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Las Vegas Sands

11.1.1 Las Vegas Sands Company Details

11.1.2 Las Vegas Sands Business Overview

11.1.3 Las Vegas Sands Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.1.4 Las Vegas Sands Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Las Vegas Sands Recent Development

11.2 MGM Resorts

11.2.1 MGM Resorts Company Details

11.2.2 MGM Resorts Business Overview

11.2.3 MGM Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.2.4 MGM Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 MGM Resorts Recent Development

11.3 Caesars Entertainment

11.3.1 Caesars Entertainment Company Details

11.3.2 Caesars Entertainment Business Overview

11.3.3 Caesars Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.3.4 Caesars Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Caesars Entertainment Recent Development

11.4 Galaxy Entertainment

11.4.1 Galaxy Entertainment Company Details

11.4.2 Galaxy Entertainment Business Overview

11.4.3 Galaxy Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.4.4 Galaxy Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Galaxy Entertainment Recent Development

11.5 Wynn Resorts

11.5.1 Wynn Resorts Company Details

11.5.2 Wynn Resorts Business Overview

11.5.3 Wynn Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.5.4 Wynn Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Wynn Resorts Recent Development

11.6 Melco Resorts & Entertainment

11.6.1 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Details

11.6.2 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Business Overview

11.6.3 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.6.4 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Recent Development

11.7 Penn National Gaming

11.7.1 Penn National Gaming Company Details

11.7.2 Penn National Gaming Business Overview

11.7.3 Penn National Gaming Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.7.4 Penn National Gaming Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Penn National Gaming Recent Development

11.8 SJM Holdings

11.8.1 SJM Holdings Company Details

11.8.2 SJM Holdings Business Overview

11.8.3 SJM Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.8.4 SJM Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 SJM Holdings Recent Development

11.9 Boyd Gaming

11.9.1 Boyd Gaming Company Details

11.9.2 Boyd Gaming Business Overview

11.9.3 Boyd Gaming Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.9.4 Boyd Gaming Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Boyd Gaming Recent Development

11.10 Genting Group

11.10.1 Genting Group Company Details

11.10.2 Genting Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Genting Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.10.4 Genting Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Genting Group Recent Development

11.11 Crown Resorts

11.11.1 Crown Resorts Company Details

11.11.2 Crown Resorts Business Overview

11.11.3 Crown Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.11.4 Crown Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Crown Resorts Recent Development

11.12 GVC Holding

11.12.1 GVC Holding Company Details

11.12.2 GVC Holding Business Overview

11.12.3 GVC Holding Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.12.4 GVC Holding Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 GVC Holding Recent Development

11.13 bet365

11.13.1 bet365 Company Details

11.13.2 bet365 Business Overview

11.13.3 bet365 Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.13.4 bet365 Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 bet365 Recent Development

11.14 Flutter Entertainment

11.14.1 Flutter Entertainment Company Details

11.14.2 Flutter Entertainment Business Overview

11.14.3 Flutter Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.14.4 Flutter Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Development

11.15 William Hill

11.15.1 William Hill Company Details

11.15.2 William Hill Business Overview

11.15.3 William Hill Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.15.4 William Hill Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 William Hill Recent Development

11.16 Kindred Group

11.16.1 Kindred Group Company Details

11.16.2 Kindred Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Kindred Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.16.4 Kindred Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Kindred Group Recent Development

11.17 888 Holdings

11.17.1 888 Holdings Company Details

11.17.2 888 Holdings Business Overview

11.17.3 888 Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.17.4 888 Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 888 Holdings Recent Development

11.18 Betsson AB

11.18.1 Betsson AB Company Details

11.18.2 Betsson AB Business Overview

11.18.3 Betsson AB Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.18.4 Betsson AB Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Betsson AB Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

