Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Report Application, Revenue, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2027| Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Gallium Nitride Power Device data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc, Macom, Microchip Technology Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc, Toshiba Market Segment by Product Type:

Power Device

RF Power Device Market Segment by Application: Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Military

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

Table of Contents

1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Overview

1.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Overview

1.2 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Power Device

1.2.2 RF Power Device

1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Gallium Nitride Power Device Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Power Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gallium Nitride Power Device as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gallium Nitride Power Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device by Application

4.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Telecommunications

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Military, Defense & Aerospace

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device by Country

5.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device by Country

6.1 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device by Country

8.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gallium Nitride Power Device Business

10.1 Cree Inc

10.1.1 Cree Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cree Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cree Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cree Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Cree Inc Recent Development

10.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

10.2.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cree Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Infineon Technologies

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.4 GaN Systems Inc

10.4.1 GaN Systems Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 GaN Systems Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GaN Systems Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GaN Systems Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.4.5 GaN Systems Inc Recent Development

10.5 Macom

10.5.1 Macom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Macom Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Macom Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Macom Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Macom Recent Development

10.6 Microchip Technology Corporation

10.6.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Microchip Technology Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Microchip Technology Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Microchip Technology Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Microchip Technology Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Navitas Semiconductor

10.8.1 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Navitas Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Navitas Semiconductor Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Navitas Semiconductor Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.8.5 Navitas Semiconductor Recent Development

10.9 Qorvo, Inc

10.9.1 Qorvo, Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Qorvo, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Qorvo, Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Qorvo, Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Qorvo, Inc Recent Development

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toshiba Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Gallium Nitride Power Device Distributors

12.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

