Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc, Macom, Microchip Technology Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc, Toshiba

Gallium Nitride Power Device market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc, Macom, Microchip Technology Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc, Toshiba Market Segment by Product Type: Power Device, RF Power Device Market Segment by Application: Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Military, Defense & Aerospace, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gallium Nitride Power Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gallium Nitride Power Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Power Device

1.2.3 RF Power Device

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Military, Defense & Aerospace

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gallium Nitride Power Device Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Gallium Nitride Power Device Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Gallium Nitride Power Device Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Gallium Nitride Power Device Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Qorvo, Inc Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Qorvo, Inc Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Qorvo, Inc Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Qorvo, Inc Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cree Inc

12.1.1 Cree Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cree Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cree Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cree Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.1.5 Cree Inc Recent Development

12.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

12.2.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.2.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.4 GaN Systems Inc

12.4.1 GaN Systems Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 GaN Systems Inc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GaN Systems Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 GaN Systems Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.4.5 GaN Systems Inc Recent Development

12.5 Macom

12.5.1 Macom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Macom Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Macom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Macom Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.5.5 Macom Recent Development

12.6 Microchip Technology Corporation

12.6.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Microchip Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Microchip Technology Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Microchip Technology Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.6.5 Microchip Technology Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Navitas Semiconductor

12.8.1 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Navitas Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Navitas Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Navitas Semiconductor Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.8.5 Navitas Semiconductor Recent Development

12.9 Qorvo, Inc

12.9.1 Qorvo, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Qorvo, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Qorvo, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Qorvo, Inc Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.9.5 Qorvo, Inc Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toshiba Gallium Nitride Power Device Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Gallium Nitride Power Device Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

