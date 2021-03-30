Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Witness High Growth And Manufacturing Analysis By 2027| Transphorm, Fujitsu, NXP Semiconductors, GaN Systems

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. The authors of the report segment the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Transphorm, Fujitsu, NXP Semiconductors, GaN Systems, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Cree (Wolfspeed), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Qorvo

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market.

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market by Product

GaN Power Discrete Devices, GaN Power ICs, GaN Power Modules

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market by Application

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Military, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GaN Power Discrete Devices

1.2.3 GaN Power ICs

1.2.4 GaN Power Modules

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunications

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Industry Trends

2.4.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Drivers

2.4.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Challenges

2.4.4 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Restraints 3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales

3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Transphorm

12.1.1 Transphorm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Transphorm Overview

12.1.3 Transphorm Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Transphorm Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.1.5 Transphorm Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Transphorm Recent Developments

12.2 Fujitsu

12.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.2.3 Fujitsu Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fujitsu Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.2.5 Fujitsu Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Fujitsu Recent Developments

12.3 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.3.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview

12.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

12.4 GaN Systems

12.4.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 GaN Systems Overview

12.4.3 GaN Systems Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GaN Systems Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.4.5 GaN Systems Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GaN Systems Recent Developments

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.5.3 Texas Instruments Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

12.6 Infineon Technologies

12.6.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.6.5 Infineon Technologies Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Cree (Wolfspeed)

12.7.1 Cree (Wolfspeed) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cree (Wolfspeed) Overview

12.7.3 Cree (Wolfspeed) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cree (Wolfspeed) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.7.5 Cree (Wolfspeed) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Cree (Wolfspeed) Recent Developments

12.8 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

12.8.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.8.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Overview

12.8.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.8.5 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Recent Developments

12.9 Qorvo

12.9.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Qorvo Overview

12.9.3 Qorvo Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Qorvo Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Products and Services

12.9.5 Qorvo Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Qorvo Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Mode & Process

13.4 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Channels

13.4.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Distributors

13.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

