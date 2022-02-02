Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to2028| Transphorm Inc, Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Research Report: , Transphorm Inc, Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., GaN Systems Inc, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Qorvo, Inc Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market by Type: , GaN Power Discrete Devices, GaN Power ICs, GaN Power Modules Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market by Application: , Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Military, Others

The global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 GaN Power Discrete Devices

1.4.3 GaN Power ICs

1.4.4 GaN Power Modules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 IT & Telecommunications

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Military

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Transphorm Inc

8.1.1 Transphorm Inc Corporation Information

8.1.2 Transphorm Inc Overview

8.1.3 Transphorm Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Transphorm Inc Product Description

8.1.5 Transphorm Inc Related Developments

8.2 Fujitsu Limited

8.2.1 Fujitsu Limited Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fujitsu Limited Overview

8.2.3 Fujitsu Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fujitsu Limited Product Description

8.2.5 Fujitsu Limited Related Developments

8.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.3.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Corporation Information

8.3.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Overview

8.3.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Product Description

8.3.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Related Developments

8.4 GaN Systems Inc

8.4.1 GaN Systems Inc Corporation Information

8.4.2 GaN Systems Inc Overview

8.4.3 GaN Systems Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 GaN Systems Inc Product Description

8.4.5 GaN Systems Inc Related Developments

8.5 Texas Instruments

8.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.5.2 Texas Instruments Overview

8.5.3 Texas Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Texas Instruments Product Description

8.5.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments

8.6 Infineon Technologies AG

8.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

8.6.2 Infineon Technologies AG Overview

8.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Infineon Technologies AG Product Description

8.6.5 Infineon Technologies AG Related Developments

8.7 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed)

8.7.1 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed) Overview

8.7.3 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed) Product Description

8.7.5 Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed) Related Developments

8.8 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8.8.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Corporation Information

8.8.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Overview

8.8.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Product Description

8.8.5 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Related Developments

8.9 Qorvo, Inc

8.9.1 Qorvo, Inc Corporation Information

8.9.2 Qorvo, Inc Overview

8.9.3 Qorvo, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Qorvo, Inc Product Description

8.9.5 Qorvo, Inc Related Developments 9 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Distributors

11.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

