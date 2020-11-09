LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm Segment by Production Process, Chemical Synthesis, Biological Fermentation Segment by Application, Pharmaceuticals & Health, Food & Beverage, Animal Feeds, Others Competitive Landscape: Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis. The report covers the following objectives: • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. • The market share of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market.
|Market Segment by Product Type:
Report Overview: GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract. The global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market size is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. The global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the body's response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. The price of GABA produced from monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased. Geographical Analysis: Based on region, the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets. Key Players: The major players that are operating in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market are, Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm Segment by Production Process, Chemical Synthesis, Biological Fermentation
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Pharmaceuticals & Health, Food & Beverage, Animal Feeds, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market
TOC
1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Overview
1.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Product Scope
1.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Segment by Production Process
1.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Production Process (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis
1.2.3 Biological Fermentation
1.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Health
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Animal Feeds
1.3.5 Others
1.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) as of 2019)
3.4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Production Process
4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Production Process (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Production Process (2015-2020)
4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Production Process (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Production Process (2021-2026) 5 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
6.3 United States GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
8.3 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2015-2020)
11.3 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Business
12.1 Pharma Foods International
12.1.1 Pharma Foods International Corporation Information
12.1.2 Pharma Foods International Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.1.5 Pharma Foods International Recent Development
12.2 Kyowa Hakko
12.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Business Overview
12.2.3 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development
12.3 Sekisui Chemical
12.3.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sekisui Chemical Business Overview
12.3.3 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.3.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development
12.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs
12.4.1 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Corporation Information
12.4.2 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Business Overview
12.4.3 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.4.5 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Recent Development
12.5 Shanghai Richen
12.5.1 Shanghai Richen Corporation Information
12.5.2 Shanghai Richen Business Overview
12.5.3 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.5.5 Shanghai Richen Recent Development
12.6 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech
12.6.1 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Corporation Information
12.6.2 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Business Overview
12.6.3 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.6.5 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Recent Development
12.7 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech
12.7.1 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Business Overview
12.7.3 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.7.5 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Recent Development
12.8 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology
12.8.1 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Business Overview
12.8.3 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.8.5 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Recent Development
12.9 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical
12.9.1 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Business Overview
12.9.3 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.9.5 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Recent Development
12.10 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical
12.10.1 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Business Overview
12.10.3 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.10.5 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Recent Development
12.11 Bloomage Freda Biopharm
12.11.1 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Business Overview
12.11.3 Bloomage Freda Biopharm GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Bloomage Freda Biopharm GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered
12.11.5 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Recent Development 13 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid)
13.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Distributors List
14.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Trends
15.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Challenges
15.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
