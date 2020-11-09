Market Segment by Product Type:

A recently published report by QY Research titled Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Report 2020 is designed in a way that helps the readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario and it’s most lucrative sectors. The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. QY Research report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape. The 4000 version of the report mainly splits the data for each region to analyze the leading companies, applications, and product types. QY Research aims to provide a complete knowledgeable report so that the readers will benefit from it. The report is properly examined and compiled by industry experts and will shed light on the key information that requires from the clients. Report Overview: GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract. The global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market size is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. The global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the body’s response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. The price of GABA produced from monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased. Geographical Analysis: Based on region, the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets. Key Players: The major players that are operating in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market are, Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm Segment by Production Process, Chemical Synthesis, Biological Fermentation