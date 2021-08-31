GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical

“

The report titled Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Market Segmentation by Product: Microbial Fermentation (Food Grade)

Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade)

Chemical Synthesis



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Plant Growth Promoter

Others



The GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Production Process

1.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Production Process

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation (Food Grade)

1.2.3 Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade)

1.2.4 Chemical Synthesis

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Animal Feed

1.3.4 Plant Growth Promoter

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Production Process (2016-2027)

4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Production Process and Application

6.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Pharma Foods International

12.1.1 Pharma Foods International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pharma Foods International Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.1.5 Pharma Foods International Recent Development

12.2 Kyowa Hakko

12.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development

12.3 Sekisui Chemical

12.3.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.3.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

12.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

12.4.1 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.4.5 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Recent Development

12.5 Shanghai Richen

12.5.1 Shanghai Richen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Richen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.5.5 Shanghai Richen Recent Development

12.6 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

12.6.1 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.6.5 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Recent Development

12.7 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

12.7.1 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.7.5 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Recent Development

12.8 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

12.8.1 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.8.5 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

12.9.1 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

12.10.1 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.10.5 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Industry Trends

13.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Drivers

13.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Challenges

13.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”