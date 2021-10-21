Furniture Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027| Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Furniture market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Furniture market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Furniture market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Furniture market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3109217/global-furniture-market
The competitive landscape of the global Furniture market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Furniture market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Furniture Market Research Report: Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Kokuyo, ITOKI, Global Furniture Group, Teknion, Knoll, Kimball International, KI, Kinnarps Holding, Nowy Styl, Ahrend, Henglin Chair Industry, Flokk, Fursys, SUNON, Uchida Yoko, Changjiang Furniture Company, Sedus Stoll, EFG Holding, Aurora, Bene, Quama, Martela, USM Holding, VS, Lanlin, IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Steinhoff, Kimball, Hill-Rom, Stryker
Global Furniture Market by Type: Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture, Wood Furniture
Global Furniture Market by Application: Household, Office, Hospitality & Hotel, Education, Healthcare, Other
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Furniture market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Furniture market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Furniture market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3109217/global-furniture-market
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What will be the size of the global Furniture market in 2027?
2. What is the current CAGR of the global Furniture market?
3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Furniture market?
5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Furniture market?
6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Furniture market?
8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?
9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
10. What is the growth outlook of the global Furniture market?
Table of Contents
1 Furniture Market Overview
1.1 Furniture Product Overview
1.2 Furniture Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Metal Furniture
1.2.2 Plastic Furniture
1.2.3 Wood Furniture
1.3 Global Furniture Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Furniture Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Furniture Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Furniture Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Furniture Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Furniture as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Furniture Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Furniture Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Furniture Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Furniture Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Furniture Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Furniture by Application
4.1 Furniture Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Office
4.1.3 Hospitality & Hotel
4.1.4 Education
4.1.5 Healthcare
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Furniture Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Furniture Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Furniture by Country
5.1 North America Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Furniture by Country
6.1 Europe Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Furniture by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Furniture by Country
8.1 Latin America Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Furniture by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Furniture Business
10.1 Steelcase
10.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information
10.1.2 Steelcase Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Steelcase Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Steelcase Furniture Products Offered
10.1.5 Steelcase Recent Development
10.2 Herman Miller
10.2.1 Herman Miller Corporation Information
10.2.2 Herman Miller Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Herman Miller Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Steelcase Furniture Products Offered
10.2.5 Herman Miller Recent Development
10.3 Haworth
10.3.1 Haworth Corporation Information
10.3.2 Haworth Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Haworth Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Haworth Furniture Products Offered
10.3.5 Haworth Recent Development
10.4 HNI Corporation
10.4.1 HNI Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 HNI Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 HNI Corporation Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 HNI Corporation Furniture Products Offered
10.4.5 HNI Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Okamura Corporation
10.5.1 Okamura Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Okamura Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Okamura Corporation Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Okamura Corporation Furniture Products Offered
10.5.5 Okamura Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Kokuyo
10.6.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kokuyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Kokuyo Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Kokuyo Furniture Products Offered
10.6.5 Kokuyo Recent Development
10.7 ITOKI
10.7.1 ITOKI Corporation Information
10.7.2 ITOKI Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 ITOKI Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 ITOKI Furniture Products Offered
10.7.5 ITOKI Recent Development
10.8 Global Furniture Group
10.8.1 Global Furniture Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Global Furniture Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Global Furniture Group Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Global Furniture Group Furniture Products Offered
10.8.5 Global Furniture Group Recent Development
10.9 Teknion
10.9.1 Teknion Corporation Information
10.9.2 Teknion Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Teknion Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Teknion Furniture Products Offered
10.9.5 Teknion Recent Development
10.10 Knoll
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Knoll Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Knoll Recent Development
10.11 Kimball International
10.11.1 Kimball International Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kimball International Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kimball International Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kimball International Furniture Products Offered
10.11.5 Kimball International Recent Development
10.12 KI
10.12.1 KI Corporation Information
10.12.2 KI Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 KI Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 KI Furniture Products Offered
10.12.5 KI Recent Development
10.13 Kinnarps Holding
10.13.1 Kinnarps Holding Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kinnarps Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Kinnarps Holding Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Kinnarps Holding Furniture Products Offered
10.13.5 Kinnarps Holding Recent Development
10.14 Nowy Styl
10.14.1 Nowy Styl Corporation Information
10.14.2 Nowy Styl Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Nowy Styl Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Nowy Styl Furniture Products Offered
10.14.5 Nowy Styl Recent Development
10.15 Ahrend
10.15.1 Ahrend Corporation Information
10.15.2 Ahrend Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Ahrend Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Ahrend Furniture Products Offered
10.15.5 Ahrend Recent Development
10.16 Henglin Chair Industry
10.16.1 Henglin Chair Industry Corporation Information
10.16.2 Henglin Chair Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Henglin Chair Industry Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Henglin Chair Industry Furniture Products Offered
10.16.5 Henglin Chair Industry Recent Development
10.17 Flokk
10.17.1 Flokk Corporation Information
10.17.2 Flokk Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Flokk Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Flokk Furniture Products Offered
10.17.5 Flokk Recent Development
10.18 Fursys
10.18.1 Fursys Corporation Information
10.18.2 Fursys Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Fursys Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Fursys Furniture Products Offered
10.18.5 Fursys Recent Development
10.19 SUNON
10.19.1 SUNON Corporation Information
10.19.2 SUNON Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 SUNON Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 SUNON Furniture Products Offered
10.19.5 SUNON Recent Development
10.20 Uchida Yoko
10.20.1 Uchida Yoko Corporation Information
10.20.2 Uchida Yoko Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Uchida Yoko Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Uchida Yoko Furniture Products Offered
10.20.5 Uchida Yoko Recent Development
10.21 Changjiang Furniture Company
10.21.1 Changjiang Furniture Company Corporation Information
10.21.2 Changjiang Furniture Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Changjiang Furniture Company Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Changjiang Furniture Company Furniture Products Offered
10.21.5 Changjiang Furniture Company Recent Development
10.22 Sedus Stoll
10.22.1 Sedus Stoll Corporation Information
10.22.2 Sedus Stoll Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Sedus Stoll Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Sedus Stoll Furniture Products Offered
10.22.5 Sedus Stoll Recent Development
10.23 EFG Holding
10.23.1 EFG Holding Corporation Information
10.23.2 EFG Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 EFG Holding Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 EFG Holding Furniture Products Offered
10.23.5 EFG Holding Recent Development
10.24 Aurora
10.24.1 Aurora Corporation Information
10.24.2 Aurora Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Aurora Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Aurora Furniture Products Offered
10.24.5 Aurora Recent Development
10.25 Bene
10.25.1 Bene Corporation Information
10.25.2 Bene Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Bene Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Bene Furniture Products Offered
10.25.5 Bene Recent Development
10.26 Quama
10.26.1 Quama Corporation Information
10.26.2 Quama Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Quama Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Quama Furniture Products Offered
10.26.5 Quama Recent Development
10.27 Martela
10.27.1 Martela Corporation Information
10.27.2 Martela Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Martela Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Martela Furniture Products Offered
10.27.5 Martela Recent Development
10.28 USM Holding
10.28.1 USM Holding Corporation Information
10.28.2 USM Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 USM Holding Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 USM Holding Furniture Products Offered
10.28.5 USM Holding Recent Development
10.29 VS
10.29.1 VS Corporation Information
10.29.2 VS Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 VS Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 VS Furniture Products Offered
10.29.5 VS Recent Development
10.30 Lanlin
10.30.1 Lanlin Corporation Information
10.30.2 Lanlin Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Lanlin Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Lanlin Furniture Products Offered
10.30.5 Lanlin Recent Development
10.31 IKEA
10.31.1 IKEA Corporation Information
10.31.2 IKEA Introduction and Business Overview
10.31.3 IKEA Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.31.4 IKEA Furniture Products Offered
10.31.5 IKEA Recent Development
10.32 Ashley Furniture Industries
10.32.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information
10.32.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.32.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.32.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Furniture Products Offered
10.32.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development
10.33 Steinhoff
10.33.1 Steinhoff Corporation Information
10.33.2 Steinhoff Introduction and Business Overview
10.33.3 Steinhoff Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.33.4 Steinhoff Furniture Products Offered
10.33.5 Steinhoff Recent Development
10.34 Kimball
10.34.1 Kimball Corporation Information
10.34.2 Kimball Introduction and Business Overview
10.34.3 Kimball Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.34.4 Kimball Furniture Products Offered
10.34.5 Kimball Recent Development
10.35 Hill-Rom
10.35.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information
10.35.2 Hill-Rom Introduction and Business Overview
10.35.3 Hill-Rom Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.35.4 Hill-Rom Furniture Products Offered
10.35.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development
10.36 Stryker
10.36.1 Stryker Corporation Information
10.36.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview
10.36.3 Stryker Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.36.4 Stryker Furniture Products Offered
10.36.5 Stryker Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Furniture Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Furniture Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Furniture Distributors
12.3 Furniture Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.