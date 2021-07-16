Furniture Hardware Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027| DTC, Blum Inc, Taiming

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Furniture Hardware market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Furniture Hardware market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Furniture Hardware market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Furniture Hardware market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3265154/global-furniture-hardware-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Furniture Hardware market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Furniture Hardware market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Furniture Hardware Market Research Report: DTC, Blum Inc, Taiming, Jusen, ADAMS, Hettich, King Slide Works Co. Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, Accuride, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV), Hafele, GRASS, Yajie, HUTLON, Salice

Global Furniture Hardware Market by Type: Drawer Slides, Hinges, Knobs, Pulls, Furniture Sliding Door Hardware, Furniture Door Support, Kitchen Pull Out Basket, Wardrobe Storage Hardware

Global Furniture Hardware Market by Application: Household, Commercial

The global Furniture Hardware market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Furniture Hardware report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Furniture Hardware research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Furniture Hardware market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Furniture Hardware market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Furniture Hardware market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Furniture Hardware market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Furniture Hardware market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3265154/global-furniture-hardware-market

Table of Contents

1 Furniture Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Furniture Hardware Product Overview

1.2 Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Drawer Slides

1.2.2 Hinges

1.2.3 Knobs

1.2.4 Pulls

1.2.5 Furniture Sliding Door Hardware

1.2.6 Furniture Door Support

1.2.7 Kitchen Pull Out Basket

1.2.8 Wardrobe Storage Hardware

1.3 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Furniture Hardware Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Furniture Hardware Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Furniture Hardware Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Furniture Hardware Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Furniture Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Furniture Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Furniture Hardware Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Furniture Hardware Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Furniture Hardware as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Hardware Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Furniture Hardware Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Furniture Hardware Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Furniture Hardware by Application

4.1 Furniture Hardware Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Furniture Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Furniture Hardware by Country

5.1 North America Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Furniture Hardware by Country

6.1 Europe Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Furniture Hardware by Country

8.1 Latin America Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Furniture Hardware Business

10.1 DTC

10.1.1 DTC Corporation Information

10.1.2 DTC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DTC Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DTC Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.1.5 DTC Recent Development

10.2 Blum Inc

10.2.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Blum Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Blum Inc Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Blum Inc Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.2.5 Blum Inc Recent Development

10.3 Taiming

10.3.1 Taiming Corporation Information

10.3.2 Taiming Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Taiming Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Taiming Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.3.5 Taiming Recent Development

10.4 Jusen

10.4.1 Jusen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jusen Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jusen Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jusen Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.4.5 Jusen Recent Development

10.5 ADAMS

10.5.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

10.5.2 ADAMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ADAMS Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ADAMS Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.5.5 ADAMS Recent Development

10.6 Hettich

10.6.1 Hettich Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hettich Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hettich Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hettich Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.6.5 Hettich Recent Development

10.7 King Slide Works Co. Ltd

10.7.1 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.7.5 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.8 ASSA ABLOY

10.8.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

10.8.2 ASSA ABLOY Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ASSA ABLOY Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ASSA ABLOY Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.8.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

10.9 Accuride

10.9.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.9.2 Accuride Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Accuride Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Accuride Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.9.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.10 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Furniture Hardware Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Recent Development

10.11 Hafele

10.11.1 Hafele Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hafele Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hafele Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hafele Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.11.5 Hafele Recent Development

10.12 GRASS

10.12.1 GRASS Corporation Information

10.12.2 GRASS Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GRASS Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GRASS Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.12.5 GRASS Recent Development

10.13 Yajie

10.13.1 Yajie Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yajie Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yajie Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Yajie Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.13.5 Yajie Recent Development

10.14 HUTLON

10.14.1 HUTLON Corporation Information

10.14.2 HUTLON Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HUTLON Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HUTLON Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.14.5 HUTLON Recent Development

10.15 Salice

10.15.1 Salice Corporation Information

10.15.2 Salice Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Salice Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Salice Furniture Hardware Products Offered

10.15.5 Salice Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Furniture Hardware Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Furniture Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Furniture Hardware Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Furniture Hardware Distributors

12.3 Furniture Hardware Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.