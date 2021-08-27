Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride

“

The report titled Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Furniture Drawer Slides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Furniture Drawer Slides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Furniture Drawer Slides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride, GRASS, Hafele, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV), King Slide Works Co. Ltd, Taiming, SACA Precision, Guangdong Dongtai Hardware, Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, ITW Proline(Prestige), Salice, Generdevice, Jonathan

Market Segmentation by Product: Light Duty Slides(Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

Medium Duty Slides(Between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

Heavy Duty Slides(120 lbs and 200 lbs)

Very Heavy Duty Slides(200 lbs and 500 lbs)

Extra Heavy Duty Slides(over 500 lbs)



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Furniture

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others



The Furniture Drawer Slides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Furniture Drawer Slides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Furniture Drawer Slides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Furniture Drawer Slides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Furniture Drawer Slides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Furniture Drawer Slides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Furniture Drawer Slides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Furniture Drawer Slides market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Light Duty Slides(Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

1.2.3 Medium Duty Slides(Between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Slides(120 lbs and 200 lbs)

1.2.5 Very Heavy Duty Slides(200 lbs and 500 lbs)

1.2.6 Extra Heavy Duty Slides(over 500 lbs)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 IT

1.3.6 Transport and Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Furniture Drawer Slides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Furniture Drawer Slides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Furniture Drawer Slides Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Furniture Drawer Slides Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Furniture Drawer Slides Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Furniture Drawer Slides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Furniture Drawer Slides Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Furniture Drawer Slides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Furniture Drawer Slides Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Furniture Drawer Slides Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Furniture Drawer Slides Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Furniture Drawer Slides Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Furniture Drawer Slides Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Furniture Drawer Slides Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Drawer Slides Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Drawer Slides Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Blum Inc

12.1.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Blum Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blum Inc Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Blum Inc Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.1.5 Blum Inc Recent Development

12.2 Hettich

12.2.1 Hettich Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hettich Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hettich Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.2.5 Hettich Recent Development

12.3 Accuride

12.3.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.3.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Accuride Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Accuride Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.3.5 Accuride Recent Development

12.4 GRASS

12.4.1 GRASS Corporation Information

12.4.2 GRASS Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GRASS Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GRASS Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.4.5 GRASS Recent Development

12.5 Hafele

12.5.1 Hafele Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hafele Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hafele Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.5.5 Hafele Recent Development

12.6 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

12.6.1 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.6.5 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Recent Development

12.7 King Slide Works Co. Ltd

12.7.1 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.7.5 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Taiming

12.8.1 Taiming Corporation Information

12.8.2 Taiming Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Taiming Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Taiming Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.8.5 Taiming Recent Development

12.9 SACA Precision

12.9.1 SACA Precision Corporation Information

12.9.2 SACA Precision Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SACA Precision Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SACA Precision Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.9.5 SACA Precision Recent Development

12.10 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

12.10.1 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Corporation Information

12.10.2 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.10.5 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Recent Development

12.11 Blum Inc

12.11.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

12.11.2 Blum Inc Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Blum Inc Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Blum Inc Furniture Drawer Slides Products Offered

12.11.5 Blum Inc Recent Development

12.12 ITW Proline(Prestige)

12.12.1 ITW Proline(Prestige) Corporation Information

12.12.2 ITW Proline(Prestige) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ITW Proline(Prestige) Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ITW Proline(Prestige) Products Offered

12.12.5 ITW Proline(Prestige) Recent Development

12.13 Salice

12.13.1 Salice Corporation Information

12.13.2 Salice Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Salice Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Salice Products Offered

12.13.5 Salice Recent Development

12.14 Generdevice

12.14.1 Generdevice Corporation Information

12.14.2 Generdevice Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Generdevice Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Generdevice Products Offered

12.14.5 Generdevice Recent Development

12.15 Jonathan

12.15.1 Jonathan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jonathan Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Jonathan Furniture Drawer Slides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jonathan Products Offered

12.15.5 Jonathan Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Furniture Drawer Slides Industry Trends

13.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Drivers

13.3 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Challenges

13.4 Furniture Drawer Slides Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Furniture Drawer Slides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

