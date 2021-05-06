Furling Gear Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | ARTE – BAMAR, Axxon Composites, C-Tech

“

The report titled Global Furling Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Furling Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Furling Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Furling Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Furling Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Furling Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Furling Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Furling Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Furling Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Furling Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Furling Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Furling Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ARTE – BAMAR, Axxon Composites, C-Tech, Castro, Edson International, Facnor, Forespar, Formula Yacht, Furlboom, GMT Composites, Hall Spars & rigging, Jeckells, JSC Hampidjan Baltic, Karver Systems, leonis Ideae, Maxwell Marine, Nemo Industrie, Offshore Spars, Petersen Stainless, Profurl, Qingdao K-Wing Industry, Reckmann, Rondal, Selden Mast, Southern Spars, Sparcraft, Ultra Marine, Z-Spars

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Furling Gear

Carbon Furling Gear

Swivels Furling Gear

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Booms

Masts



The Furling Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Furling Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Furling Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Furling Gear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Furling Gear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Furling Gear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Furling Gear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Furling Gear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Furling Gear Market Overview

1.1 Furling Gear Product Overview

1.2 Furling Gear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Furling Gear

1.2.2 Carbon Furling Gear

1.2.3 Swivels Furling Gear

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Furling Gear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Furling Gear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Furling Gear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Furling Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Furling Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Furling Gear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Furling Gear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Furling Gear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Furling Gear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Furling Gear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Furling Gear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Furling Gear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Furling Gear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Furling Gear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Furling Gear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Furling Gear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Furling Gear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Furling Gear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Furling Gear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Furling Gear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Furling Gear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Furling Gear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Furling Gear by Application

4.1 Furling Gear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Booms

4.1.2 Masts

4.2 Global Furling Gear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Furling Gear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Furling Gear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Furling Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Furling Gear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Furling Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Furling Gear by Country

5.1 North America Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Furling Gear by Country

6.1 Europe Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furling Gear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Furling Gear by Country

8.1 Latin America Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Furling Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Furling Gear Business

10.1 ARTE – BAMAR

10.1.1 ARTE – BAMAR Corporation Information

10.1.2 ARTE – BAMAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ARTE – BAMAR Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ARTE – BAMAR Furling Gear Products Offered

10.1.5 ARTE – BAMAR Recent Development

10.2 Axxon Composites

10.2.1 Axxon Composites Corporation Information

10.2.2 Axxon Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Axxon Composites Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ARTE – BAMAR Furling Gear Products Offered

10.2.5 Axxon Composites Recent Development

10.3 C-Tech

10.3.1 C-Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 C-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 C-Tech Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 C-Tech Furling Gear Products Offered

10.3.5 C-Tech Recent Development

10.4 Castro

10.4.1 Castro Corporation Information

10.4.2 Castro Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Castro Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Castro Furling Gear Products Offered

10.4.5 Castro Recent Development

10.5 Edson International

10.5.1 Edson International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Edson International Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Edson International Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Edson International Furling Gear Products Offered

10.5.5 Edson International Recent Development

10.6 Facnor

10.6.1 Facnor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Facnor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Facnor Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Facnor Furling Gear Products Offered

10.6.5 Facnor Recent Development

10.7 Forespar

10.7.1 Forespar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Forespar Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Forespar Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Forespar Furling Gear Products Offered

10.7.5 Forespar Recent Development

10.8 Formula Yacht

10.8.1 Formula Yacht Corporation Information

10.8.2 Formula Yacht Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Formula Yacht Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Formula Yacht Furling Gear Products Offered

10.8.5 Formula Yacht Recent Development

10.9 Furlboom

10.9.1 Furlboom Corporation Information

10.9.2 Furlboom Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Furlboom Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Furlboom Furling Gear Products Offered

10.9.5 Furlboom Recent Development

10.10 GMT Composites

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Furling Gear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GMT Composites Furling Gear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GMT Composites Recent Development

10.11 Hall Spars & rigging

10.11.1 Hall Spars & rigging Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hall Spars & rigging Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hall Spars & rigging Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hall Spars & rigging Furling Gear Products Offered

10.11.5 Hall Spars & rigging Recent Development

10.12 Jeckells

10.12.1 Jeckells Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jeckells Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jeckells Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jeckells Furling Gear Products Offered

10.12.5 Jeckells Recent Development

10.13 JSC Hampidjan Baltic

10.13.1 JSC Hampidjan Baltic Corporation Information

10.13.2 JSC Hampidjan Baltic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 JSC Hampidjan Baltic Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 JSC Hampidjan Baltic Furling Gear Products Offered

10.13.5 JSC Hampidjan Baltic Recent Development

10.14 Karver Systems

10.14.1 Karver Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Karver Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Karver Systems Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Karver Systems Furling Gear Products Offered

10.14.5 Karver Systems Recent Development

10.15 leonis Ideae

10.15.1 leonis Ideae Corporation Information

10.15.2 leonis Ideae Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 leonis Ideae Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 leonis Ideae Furling Gear Products Offered

10.15.5 leonis Ideae Recent Development

10.16 Maxwell Marine

10.16.1 Maxwell Marine Corporation Information

10.16.2 Maxwell Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Maxwell Marine Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Maxwell Marine Furling Gear Products Offered

10.16.5 Maxwell Marine Recent Development

10.17 Nemo Industrie

10.17.1 Nemo Industrie Corporation Information

10.17.2 Nemo Industrie Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Nemo Industrie Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Nemo Industrie Furling Gear Products Offered

10.17.5 Nemo Industrie Recent Development

10.18 Offshore Spars

10.18.1 Offshore Spars Corporation Information

10.18.2 Offshore Spars Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Offshore Spars Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Offshore Spars Furling Gear Products Offered

10.18.5 Offshore Spars Recent Development

10.19 Petersen Stainless

10.19.1 Petersen Stainless Corporation Information

10.19.2 Petersen Stainless Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Petersen Stainless Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Petersen Stainless Furling Gear Products Offered

10.19.5 Petersen Stainless Recent Development

10.20 Profurl

10.20.1 Profurl Corporation Information

10.20.2 Profurl Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Profurl Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Profurl Furling Gear Products Offered

10.20.5 Profurl Recent Development

10.21 Qingdao K-Wing Industry

10.21.1 Qingdao K-Wing Industry Corporation Information

10.21.2 Qingdao K-Wing Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Qingdao K-Wing Industry Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Qingdao K-Wing Industry Furling Gear Products Offered

10.21.5 Qingdao K-Wing Industry Recent Development

10.22 Reckmann

10.22.1 Reckmann Corporation Information

10.22.2 Reckmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Reckmann Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Reckmann Furling Gear Products Offered

10.22.5 Reckmann Recent Development

10.23 Rondal

10.23.1 Rondal Corporation Information

10.23.2 Rondal Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Rondal Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Rondal Furling Gear Products Offered

10.23.5 Rondal Recent Development

10.24 Selden Mast

10.24.1 Selden Mast Corporation Information

10.24.2 Selden Mast Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Selden Mast Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Selden Mast Furling Gear Products Offered

10.24.5 Selden Mast Recent Development

10.25 Southern Spars

10.25.1 Southern Spars Corporation Information

10.25.2 Southern Spars Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Southern Spars Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Southern Spars Furling Gear Products Offered

10.25.5 Southern Spars Recent Development

10.26 Sparcraft

10.26.1 Sparcraft Corporation Information

10.26.2 Sparcraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Sparcraft Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Sparcraft Furling Gear Products Offered

10.26.5 Sparcraft Recent Development

10.27 Ultra Marine

10.27.1 Ultra Marine Corporation Information

10.27.2 Ultra Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Ultra Marine Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Ultra Marine Furling Gear Products Offered

10.27.5 Ultra Marine Recent Development

10.28 Z-Spars

10.28.1 Z-Spars Corporation Information

10.28.2 Z-Spars Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Z-Spars Furling Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Z-Spars Furling Gear Products Offered

10.28.5 Z-Spars Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Furling Gear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Furling Gear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Furling Gear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Furling Gear Distributors

12.3 Furling Gear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”