Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026 | AVA Biochem, Avantium, Corbion

The report titled Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AVA Biochem, Avantium, Corbion, SynbiaS, Tokyo Chemical Industry, V & V Pharma Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Dehydration Of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation Of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

Catalytic Conversions Of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion Of Hmf



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Others



The Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Overview

1.1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Scope

1.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Dehydration Of Hexose Derivatives

1.2.3 Oxidation Of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

1.2.4 Catalytic Conversions Of Various Furan Derivatives

1.2.5 Biological Conversion Of Hmf

1.3 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Polyester

1.3.3 Polyamides

1.3.4 Polycarbonates

1.3.5 Plasticizers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Business

12.1 AVA Biochem

12.1.1 AVA Biochem Corporation Information

12.1.2 AVA Biochem Business Overview

12.1.3 AVA Biochem Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AVA Biochem Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.1.5 AVA Biochem Recent Development

12.2 Avantium

12.2.1 Avantium Corporation Information

12.2.2 Avantium Business Overview

12.2.3 Avantium Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Avantium Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.2.5 Avantium Recent Development

12.3 Corbion

12.3.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.3.2 Corbion Business Overview

12.3.3 Corbion Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Corbion Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.3.5 Corbion Recent Development

12.4 SynbiaS

12.4.1 SynbiaS Corporation Information

12.4.2 SynbiaS Business Overview

12.4.3 SynbiaS Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SynbiaS Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.4.5 SynbiaS Recent Development

12.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry

12.5.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Business Overview

12.5.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.5.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry Recent Development

12.6 V & V Pharma Industries

12.6.1 V & V Pharma Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 V & V Pharma Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 V & V Pharma Industries Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 V & V Pharma Industries Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Products Offered

12.6.5 V & V Pharma Industries Recent Development

…

13 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)

13.4 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Distributors List

14.3 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Trends

15.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Challenges

15.4 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

