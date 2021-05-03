Fungicides Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Syngenta, UPL, FMC

“
The report titled Global Fungicides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fungicides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fungicides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fungicides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fungicides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fungicides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2156049/global-fungicides-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fungicides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fungicides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fungicides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fungicides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fungicides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fungicides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), Indofil, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Arysta LifeScience, Forward International, IQV Agro, SipcamAdvan, Gowan, Everris (ICL), Certis USA, Acme Organics Private, Rotam, Sinochem, Limin Chemical, Shuangji Chemical, Jiangxi Heyi, Lier Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: Dithiocarbamates
Benzimidazoles
Chloronitriles
Phenylamides
Strobilurins
Bio-Fungicides
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
The Fungicides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fungicides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fungicides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fungicides market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fungicides industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fungicides market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fungicides market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fungicides market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2156049/global-fungicides-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Fungicides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fungicides Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Dithiocarbamates
1.3.3 Benzimidazoles
1.3.4 Chloronitriles
1.3.5 Phenylamides
1.3.6 Strobilurins
1.3.7 Bio-Fungicides
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fungicides Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Cereals and Grains
1.4.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.4.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Fungicides Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Fungicides Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Fungicides Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Fungicides Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Fungicides Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fungicides Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Fungicides Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Fungicides Industry Trends
2.4.1 Fungicides Market Trends
2.4.2 Fungicides Market Drivers
2.4.3 Fungicides Market Challenges
2.4.4 Fungicides Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fungicides Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Fungicides Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Fungicides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fungicides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fungicides Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Fungicides by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Fungicides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fungicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fungicides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fungicides as of 2019)
3.4 Global Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Fungicides Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fungicides Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Fungicides Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Fungicides Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Fungicides Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fungicides Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fungicides Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fungicides Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Fungicides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fungicides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fungicides Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Fungicides Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Fungicides Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fungicides Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Fungicides Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Fungicides Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Fungicides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fungicides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Fungicides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Fungicides Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Fungicides Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fungicides Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Fungicides Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Fungicides Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Fungicides Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Fungicides Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Fungicides Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fungicides Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Fungicides Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Fungicides Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Fungicides Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Fungicides Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Fungicides Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Fungicides Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Fungicides Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Fungicides Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicides Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Syngenta
11.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
11.1.2 Syngenta Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Syngenta Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Syngenta Fungicides Products and Services
11.1.5 Syngenta SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Syngenta Recent Developments
11.2 UPL
11.2.1 UPL Corporation Information
11.2.2 UPL Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 UPL Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 UPL Fungicides Products and Services
11.2.5 UPL SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 UPL Recent Developments
11.3 FMC
11.3.1 FMC Corporation Information
11.3.2 FMC Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 FMC Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 FMC Fungicides Products and Services
11.3.5 FMC SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 FMC Recent Developments
11.4 BASF
11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.4.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 BASF Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 BASF Fungicides Products and Services
11.4.5 BASF SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 BASF Recent Developments
11.5 Bayer
11.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information
11.5.2 Bayer Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Bayer Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Bayer Fungicides Products and Services
11.5.5 Bayer SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Bayer Recent Developments
11.6 Nufarm
11.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
11.6.2 Nufarm Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Nufarm Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Nufarm Fungicides Products and Services
11.6.5 Nufarm SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Nufarm Recent Developments
11.7 Pioneer (Dupont)
11.7.1 Pioneer (Dupont) Corporation Information
11.7.2 Pioneer (Dupont) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicides Products and Services
11.7.5 Pioneer (Dupont) SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Pioneer (Dupont) Recent Developments
11.8 Sumitomo Chemical
11.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicides Products and Services
11.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments
11.9 Dow AgroSciences
11.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information
11.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Fungicides Products and Services
11.9.5 Dow AgroSciences SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Dow AgroSciences Recent Developments
11.10 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)
11.10.1 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Corporation Information
11.10.2 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Fungicides Products and Services
11.10.5 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Recent Developments
11.11 Indofil
11.11.1 Indofil Corporation Information
11.11.2 Indofil Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Indofil Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Indofil Fungicides Products and Services
11.11.5 Indofil SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Indofil Recent Developments
11.12 Adama Agricultural Solutions
11.12.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information
11.12.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicides Products and Services
11.12.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Adama Agricultural Solutions Recent Developments
11.13 Arysta LifeScience
11.13.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Information
11.13.2 Arysta LifeScience Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Arysta LifeScience Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Arysta LifeScience Fungicides Products and Services
11.13.5 Arysta LifeScience SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Arysta LifeScience Recent Developments
11.14 Forward International
11.14.1 Forward International Corporation Information
11.14.2 Forward International Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Forward International Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Forward International Fungicides Products and Services
11.14.5 Forward International SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Forward International Recent Developments
11.15 IQV Agro
11.15.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information
11.15.2 IQV Agro Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 IQV Agro Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 IQV Agro Fungicides Products and Services
11.15.5 IQV Agro SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 IQV Agro Recent Developments
11.16 SipcamAdvan
11.16.1 SipcamAdvan Corporation Information
11.16.2 SipcamAdvan Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 SipcamAdvan Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 SipcamAdvan Fungicides Products and Services
11.16.5 SipcamAdvan SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 SipcamAdvan Recent Developments
11.17 Gowan
11.17.1 Gowan Corporation Information
11.17.2 Gowan Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Gowan Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Gowan Fungicides Products and Services
11.17.5 Gowan SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Gowan Recent Developments
11.18 Everris (ICL)
11.18.1 Everris (ICL) Corporation Information
11.18.2 Everris (ICL) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Everris (ICL) Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Everris (ICL) Fungicides Products and Services
11.18.5 Everris (ICL) SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Everris (ICL) Recent Developments
11.19 Certis USA
11.19.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
11.19.2 Certis USA Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Certis USA Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Certis USA Fungicides Products and Services
11.19.5 Certis USA SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Certis USA Recent Developments
11.20 Acme Organics Private
11.20.1 Acme Organics Private Corporation Information
11.20.2 Acme Organics Private Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Acme Organics Private Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Acme Organics Private Fungicides Products and Services
11.20.5 Acme Organics Private SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Acme Organics Private Recent Developments
11.21 Rotam
11.21.1 Rotam Corporation Information
11.21.2 Rotam Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Rotam Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Rotam Fungicides Products and Services
11.21.5 Rotam SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Rotam Recent Developments
11.22 Sinochem
11.22.1 Sinochem Corporation Information
11.22.2 Sinochem Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Sinochem Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Sinochem Fungicides Products and Services
11.22.5 Sinochem SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Sinochem Recent Developments
11.23 Limin Chemical
11.23.1 Limin Chemical Corporation Information
11.23.2 Limin Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Limin Chemical Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Limin Chemical Fungicides Products and Services
11.23.5 Limin Chemical SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Limin Chemical Recent Developments
11.24 Shuangji Chemical
11.24.1 Shuangji Chemical Corporation Information
11.24.2 Shuangji Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Shuangji Chemical Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Shuangji Chemical Fungicides Products and Services
11.24.5 Shuangji Chemical SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 Shuangji Chemical Recent Developments
11.25 Jiangxi Heyi
11.25.1 Jiangxi Heyi Corporation Information
11.25.2 Jiangxi Heyi Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicides Products and Services
11.25.5 Jiangxi Heyi SWOT Analysis
11.25.6 Jiangxi Heyi Recent Developments
11.26 Lier Chemical
11.26.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information
11.26.2 Lier Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.26.3 Lier Chemical Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Lier Chemical Fungicides Products and Services
11.26.5 Lier Chemical SWOT Analysis
11.26.6 Lier Chemical Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Fungicides Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Fungicides Sales Channels
12.2.2 Fungicides Distributors
12.3 Fungicides Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Fungicides Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2156049/global-fungicides-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”