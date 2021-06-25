Functional Textiles Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, Eclat Textile Corporation

“

The report titled Global Functional Textiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Functional Textiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Functional Textiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Functional Textiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Functional Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Functional Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Functional Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Functional Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Functional Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Functional Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Functional Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Functional Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, Eclat Textile Corporation, Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd., Toung Loong Textile MFG, Sofileta, Kelheim Fibres

Market Segmentation by Product: Anti-Bacterial

UV-Cut

Temperature Regulating

Water And Oil Repellent



Market Segmentation by Application: Geotextiles

Personal Protection

Medical

Hygiene

Sports and Leisure

Military/ War

Other



The Functional Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Functional Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Functional Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Textiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Functional Textiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Textiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Textiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Textiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Functional Textiles Market Overview

1.1 Functional Textiles Product Overview

1.2 Functional Textiles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Anti-Bacterial

1.2.2 UV-Cut

1.2.3 Temperature Regulating

1.2.4 Water And Oil Repellent

1.3 Global Functional Textiles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Functional Textiles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Textiles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Textiles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Textiles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Textiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Textiles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Textiles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Textiles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Textiles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Textiles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Functional Textiles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Textiles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Functional Textiles by Application

4.1 Functional Textiles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Geotextiles

4.1.2 Personal Protection

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Hygiene

4.1.5 Sports and Leisure

4.1.6 Military/ War

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Functional Textiles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Functional Textiles by Country

5.1 North America Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Functional Textiles by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Functional Textiles by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Textiles Business

10.1 Dyntex GmbH

10.1.1 Dyntex GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dyntex GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.1.5 Dyntex GmbH Recent Development

10.2 Trevira GmbH

10.2.1 Trevira GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Trevira GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Trevira GmbH Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.2.5 Trevira GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Eclat Textile Corporation

10.3.1 Eclat Textile Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eclat Textile Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Eclat Textile Corporation Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Eclat Textile Corporation Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.3.5 Eclat Textile Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd.

10.4.1 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.4.5 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Toung Loong Textile MFG

10.5.1 Toung Loong Textile MFG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toung Loong Textile MFG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Toung Loong Textile MFG Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Toung Loong Textile MFG Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.5.5 Toung Loong Textile MFG Recent Development

10.6 Sofileta

10.6.1 Sofileta Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sofileta Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sofileta Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sofileta Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.6.5 Sofileta Recent Development

10.7 Kelheim Fibres

10.7.1 Kelheim Fibres Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kelheim Fibres Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kelheim Fibres Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kelheim Fibres Functional Textiles Products Offered

10.7.5 Kelheim Fibres Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Textiles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Textiles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Textiles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Textiles Distributors

12.3 Functional Textiles Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”