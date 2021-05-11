Functional Foods Market 2021: key insights, top players, business overview, industry trends and challenges during the forecast year 2021-2027 | Unilever, Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Functional Foods Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Functional Foods data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Functional Foods Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Functional Foods Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Functional Foods Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Foods market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Functional Foods market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Foods market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Unilever, Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company, Royal FrieslandCampina, Red Bull GmbH, Raisio Group, PepsiCo, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Nestlé, Murray Goulburn, Meiji Group, Mars, Kraft Foods, Kirin Holdings, Kellogg Company, Danone, GlaxoSmithKline Company, Glanbia, General Mills, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Dean Foods, Coca-Cola Company, BNL Food Group, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories Market Segment by Product Type: Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others Market Segment by Application: Bakery & Cereals

Dairy products

Meat, fish & eggs

Soy products

Fats & oils

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Functional Foods market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3128726/global-functional-foods-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3128726/global-functional-foods-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Foods market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Foods market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Foods market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Foods market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Foods market

Table of Contents

1 Functional Foods Market Overview

1.1 Functional Foods Product Overview

1.2 Functional Foods Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carotenoids

1.2.2 Dietary Fibers

1.2.3 Fatty Acids

1.2.4 Minerals

1.2.5 Prebiotics & Probiotic

1.2.6 Vitamins

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Functional Foods Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Foods Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Foods Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Foods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Foods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Foods Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Foods Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Foods Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Foods Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Foods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Foods Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Foods Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Foods as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Foods Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Foods Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Foods Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Foods Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Foods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Foods Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Foods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Foods Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Foods by Application

4.1 Functional Foods Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bakery & Cereals

4.1.2 Dairy products

4.1.3 Meat, fish & eggs

4.1.4 Soy products

4.1.5 Fats & oils

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Functional Foods Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Foods Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Foods Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Foods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Foods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Foods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Foods by Country

5.1 North America Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Foods by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Foods by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Foods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Foods Business

10.1 Unilever

10.1.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.1.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Unilever Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Unilever Functional Foods Products Offered

10.1.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.2 Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company

10.2.1 Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Unilever Functional Foods Products Offered

10.2.5 Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company Recent Development

10.3 Royal FrieslandCampina

10.3.1 Royal FrieslandCampina Corporation Information

10.3.2 Royal FrieslandCampina Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Royal FrieslandCampina Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Royal FrieslandCampina Functional Foods Products Offered

10.3.5 Royal FrieslandCampina Recent Development

10.4 Red Bull GmbH

10.4.1 Red Bull GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Red Bull GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Red Bull GmbH Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Red Bull GmbH Functional Foods Products Offered

10.4.5 Red Bull GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Raisio Group

10.5.1 Raisio Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Raisio Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Raisio Group Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Raisio Group Functional Foods Products Offered

10.5.5 Raisio Group Recent Development

10.6 PepsiCo

10.6.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.6.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PepsiCo Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PepsiCo Functional Foods Products Offered

10.6.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.7 Ocean Spray Cranberries

10.7.1 Ocean Spray Cranberries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ocean Spray Cranberries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ocean Spray Cranberries Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ocean Spray Cranberries Functional Foods Products Offered

10.7.5 Ocean Spray Cranberries Recent Development

10.8 Nestlé

10.8.1 Nestlé Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nestlé Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nestlé Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nestlé Functional Foods Products Offered

10.8.5 Nestlé Recent Development

10.9 Murray Goulburn

10.9.1 Murray Goulburn Corporation Information

10.9.2 Murray Goulburn Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Murray Goulburn Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Murray Goulburn Functional Foods Products Offered

10.9.5 Murray Goulburn Recent Development

10.10 Meiji Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Meiji Group Functional Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Meiji Group Recent Development

10.11 Mars

10.11.1 Mars Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mars Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mars Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mars Functional Foods Products Offered

10.11.5 Mars Recent Development

10.12 Kraft Foods

10.12.1 Kraft Foods Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kraft Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kraft Foods Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kraft Foods Functional Foods Products Offered

10.12.5 Kraft Foods Recent Development

10.13 Kirin Holdings

10.13.1 Kirin Holdings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kirin Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kirin Holdings Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kirin Holdings Functional Foods Products Offered

10.13.5 Kirin Holdings Recent Development

10.14 Kellogg Company

10.14.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kellogg Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kellogg Company Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kellogg Company Functional Foods Products Offered

10.14.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development

10.15 Danone

10.15.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.15.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Danone Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Danone Functional Foods Products Offered

10.15.5 Danone Recent Development

10.16 GlaxoSmithKline Company

10.16.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Corporation Information

10.16.2 GlaxoSmithKline Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GlaxoSmithKline Company Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GlaxoSmithKline Company Functional Foods Products Offered

10.16.5 GlaxoSmithKline Company Recent Development

10.17 Glanbia

10.17.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

10.17.2 Glanbia Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Glanbia Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Glanbia Functional Foods Products Offered

10.17.5 Glanbia Recent Development

10.18 General Mills

10.18.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.18.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 General Mills Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 General Mills Functional Foods Products Offered

10.18.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.19 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

10.19.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Functional Foods Products Offered

10.19.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Recent Development

10.20 Dean Foods

10.20.1 Dean Foods Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dean Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Dean Foods Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Dean Foods Functional Foods Products Offered

10.20.5 Dean Foods Recent Development

10.21 Coca-Cola Company

10.21.1 Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

10.21.2 Coca-Cola Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Coca-Cola Company Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Coca-Cola Company Functional Foods Products Offered

10.21.5 Coca-Cola Company Recent Development

10.22 BNL Food Group

10.22.1 BNL Food Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 BNL Food Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 BNL Food Group Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 BNL Food Group Functional Foods Products Offered

10.22.5 BNL Food Group Recent Development

10.23 Arla Foods

10.23.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information

10.23.2 Arla Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Arla Foods Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Arla Foods Functional Foods Products Offered

10.23.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

10.24 Abbott Laboratories

10.24.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.24.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Abbott Laboratories Functional Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Abbott Laboratories Functional Foods Products Offered

10.24.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Foods Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Foods Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Foods Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Foods Distributors

12.3 Functional Foods Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.