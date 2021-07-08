Functional Foods and Beverages Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Functional Foods and Beverages data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Functional Foods and Beverages Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Functional Foods and Beverages Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Foods and Beverages market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Foods and Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Foods and Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027. by Type, the market is primarily split into, Fortified Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements by Application, this report covers the following segments, Energy/Sport Nutritional, Immune Support and Supplement, Digestive Health, Healthy Food or Snacking Global Functional Foods and Beverages market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Functional Foods and Beverages key players in this market include:, General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia plc, Monster Beverage Corp, GNC Holdings, Red Bull, Kellogg, Amway, Herbalife, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Pharmavite, Arizona Beverages, Lifeway Kefir, Rockstar Energy Drink

Market Segment by Product Type:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market The research report studies the Functional Foods and Beverages market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Functional Foods and Beverages market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. Global Functional Foods and Beverages Scope and Segment The global Functional Foods and Beverages market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Foods and Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027. by Type, the market is primarily split into

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements by Application, this report covers the following segments

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Food or Snacking Global Functional Foods and Beverages market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Functional Foods and Beverages key players in this market include:

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Arizona Beverages

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink

Market Segment by Application:



Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Food or Snacking Global Functional Foods and Beverages market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Functional Foods and Beverages key players in this market include:

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Arizona Beverages

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Functional Foods and Beverages market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2948617/global-functional-foods-and-beverages-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2948617/global-functional-foods-and-beverages-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Foods and Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Foods and Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Foods and Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Foods and Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Foods and Beverages market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.1 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Overview

1.1.1 Functional Foods and Beverages Product Scope

1.1.2 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Fortified Food

2.5 Functional Beverages

2.6 Dietary Supplements 3 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Energy/Sport Nutritional

3.5 Immune Support and Supplement

3.6 Digestive Health

3.7 Healthy Food or Snacking 4 Functional Foods and Beverages Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Foods and Beverages as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Functional Foods and Beverages Market

4.4 Global Top Players Functional Foods and Beverages Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Functional Foods and Beverages Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 General Mills

5.1.1 General Mills Profile

5.1.2 General Mills Main Business

5.1.3 General Mills Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 General Mills Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 General Mills Recent Developments

5.2 Nestle

5.2.1 Nestle Profile

5.2.2 Nestle Main Business

5.2.3 Nestle Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Nestle Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Nestle Recent Developments

5.3 NBTY

5.3.1 NBTY Profile

5.3.2 NBTY Main Business

5.3.3 NBTY Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 NBTY Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Glanbia plc Recent Developments

5.4 Glanbia plc

5.4.1 Glanbia plc Profile

5.4.2 Glanbia plc Main Business

5.4.3 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Glanbia plc Recent Developments

5.5 Monster Beverage Corp

5.5.1 Monster Beverage Corp Profile

5.5.2 Monster Beverage Corp Main Business

5.5.3 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Monster Beverage Corp Recent Developments

5.6 GNC Holdings

5.6.1 GNC Holdings Profile

5.6.2 GNC Holdings Main Business

5.6.3 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 GNC Holdings Recent Developments

5.7 Red Bull

5.7.1 Red Bull Profile

5.7.2 Red Bull Main Business

5.7.3 Red Bull Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Red Bull Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Red Bull Recent Developments

5.8 Kellogg

5.8.1 Kellogg Profile

5.8.2 Kellogg Main Business

5.8.3 Kellogg Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Kellogg Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Kellogg Recent Developments

5.9 Amway

5.9.1 Amway Profile

5.9.2 Amway Main Business

5.9.3 Amway Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Amway Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Amway Recent Developments

5.10 Herbalife

5.10.1 Herbalife Profile

5.10.2 Herbalife Main Business

5.10.3 Herbalife Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Herbalife Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Herbalife Recent Developments

5.11 PepsiCo

5.11.1 PepsiCo Profile

5.11.2 PepsiCo Main Business

5.11.3 PepsiCo Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PepsiCo Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

5.12 Coca-Cola

5.12.1 Coca-Cola Profile

5.12.2 Coca-Cola Main Business

5.12.3 Coca-Cola Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Coca-Cola Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

5.13 Pharmavite

5.13.1 Pharmavite Profile

5.13.2 Pharmavite Main Business

5.13.3 Pharmavite Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Pharmavite Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Pharmavite Recent Developments

5.14 Arizona Beverages

5.14.1 Arizona Beverages Profile

5.14.2 Arizona Beverages Main Business

5.14.3 Arizona Beverages Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Arizona Beverages Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Arizona Beverages Recent Developments

5.15 Lifeway Kefir

5.15.1 Lifeway Kefir Profile

5.15.2 Lifeway Kefir Main Business

5.15.3 Lifeway Kefir Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Lifeway Kefir Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Lifeway Kefir Recent Developments

5.16 Rockstar Energy Drink

5.16.1 Rockstar Energy Drink Profile

5.16.2 Rockstar Energy Drink Main Business

5.16.3 Rockstar Energy Drink Functional Foods and Beverages Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Rockstar Energy Drink Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Rockstar Energy Drink Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Dynamics

11.1 Functional Foods and Beverages Industry Trends

11.2 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Drivers

11.3 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Challenges

11.4 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.