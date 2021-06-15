Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market 2027: Industry Analysis, Share and Growth |Nestle, PepsiCo, BASF

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market is comprehensively prepared with a main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research studies on important aspects of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market.

Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Leading Players

, Nestle, PepsiCo, BASF, Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Bayer HealthCare, Danone, GSK, Pfizer, Herbalife, Champion Nutrition, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Lovate Health Sciences, Otsuka Holdings, Schiff Nutrition Group, Yakult

Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Segmentation by Product

Functional Food

Functional Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Other

Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Segmentation by Application

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

• How will the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

TOC

1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Overview

1.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Product Overview

1.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Functional Food

1.2.2 Functional Beverage

1.2.3 Dietary Supplement

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Food and Nutraceuticals as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Application

4.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Independent Retailers

4.1.3 Specialty Stores

4.1.4 Online Stores

4.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

5.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Business

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nestle Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nestle Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 PepsiCo

10.2.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.2.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nestle Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.2.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Coca-Cola

10.4.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

10.4.2 Coca-Cola Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.4.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

10.5 Kellogg

10.5.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kellogg Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kellogg Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.5.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.6 Abbott Nutrition

10.6.1 Abbott Nutrition Corporation Information

10.6.2 Abbott Nutrition Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Abbott Nutrition Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Abbott Nutrition Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.6.5 Abbott Nutrition Recent Development

10.7 Amway

10.7.1 Amway Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amway Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Amway Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Amway Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.7.5 Amway Recent Development

10.8 Bayer HealthCare

10.8.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bayer HealthCare Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bayer HealthCare Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bayer HealthCare Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.8.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

10.9 Danone

10.9.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.9.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Danone Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Danone Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.9.5 Danone Recent Development

10.10 GSK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GSK Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GSK Recent Development

10.11 Pfizer

10.11.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pfizer Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pfizer Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pfizer Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.11.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.12 Herbalife

10.12.1 Herbalife Corporation Information

10.12.2 Herbalife Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Herbalife Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Herbalife Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.12.5 Herbalife Recent Development

10.13 Champion Nutrition

10.13.1 Champion Nutrition Corporation Information

10.13.2 Champion Nutrition Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Champion Nutrition Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Champion Nutrition Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.13.5 Champion Nutrition Recent Development

10.14 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

10.14.1 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Corporation Information

10.14.2 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.14.5 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Recent Development

10.15 Lovate Health Sciences

10.15.1 Lovate Health Sciences Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lovate Health Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Lovate Health Sciences Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Lovate Health Sciences Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.15.5 Lovate Health Sciences Recent Development

10.16 Otsuka Holdings

10.16.1 Otsuka Holdings Corporation Information

10.16.2 Otsuka Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Otsuka Holdings Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Otsuka Holdings Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.16.5 Otsuka Holdings Recent Development

10.17 Schiff Nutrition Group

10.17.1 Schiff Nutrition Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Schiff Nutrition Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Schiff Nutrition Group Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Schiff Nutrition Group Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.17.5 Schiff Nutrition Group Recent Development

10.18 Yakult

10.18.1 Yakult Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yakult Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Yakult Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Yakult Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

10.18.5 Yakult Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Distributors

12.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

