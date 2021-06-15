Functional Food and Beverages Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Functional Food and Beverages market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Functional Food and Beverages market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Functional Food and Beverages market. The authors of the report segment the global Functional Food and Beverages market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Functional Food and Beverages market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Functional Food and Beverages market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Functional Food and Beverages market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Functional Food and Beverages market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3109211/global-functional-food-and-beverages-market

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Functional Food and Beverages market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Functional Food and Beverages report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland, Campbell Soup, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Fonterra, GlaxoSmithKline, JDB, Kraft Heinz, Living Essentials, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rockstar, Suntory, TC Pharmaceutical Industries, The Hain Celestial, Unilever, Uni-President, Welch’s, White Wave Foods

Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Functional Food and Beverages market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Functional Food and Beverages market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Functional Food and Beverages market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Functional Food and Beverages market.

Global Functional Food and Beverages Market by Product

Drinks

Non-drinks

Global Functional Food and Beverages Market by Application

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Functional Food and Beverages market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Functional Food and Beverages market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Functional Food and Beverages market

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3109211/global-functional-food-and-beverages-market

TOC

1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Functional Food and Beverages Product Overview

1.2 Functional Food and Beverages Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Drinks

1.2.2 Non-drinks

1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverages Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Food and Beverages Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Food and Beverages Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Food and Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Food and Beverages Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Food and Beverages as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Beverages Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverages Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Food and Beverages Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Food and Beverages by Application

4.1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Independent Retailers

4.1.3 Specialty Stores

4.1.4 Online Stores

4.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Food and Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Food and Beverages by Country

5.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Food and Beverages by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food and Beverages Business

10.1 General Mills

10.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.2 Kellogg Company

10.2.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kellogg Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kellogg Company Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.2.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development

10.3 Nestle

10.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nestle Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.3.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.4 PepsiCo

10.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.4.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland

10.5.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.5.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.6 Campbell Soup

10.6.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

10.6.2 Campbell Soup Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Campbell Soup Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Campbell Soup Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.6.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development

10.7 Del Monte Pacific

10.7.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Del Monte Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.7.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Development

10.8 Dr. Pepper Snapple

10.8.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.8.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Recent Development

10.9 Fonterra

10.9.1 Fonterra Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fonterra Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fonterra Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fonterra Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.9.5 Fonterra Recent Development

10.10 GlaxoSmithKline

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Food and Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.11 JDB

10.11.1 JDB Corporation Information

10.11.2 JDB Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JDB Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JDB Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.11.5 JDB Recent Development

10.12 Kraft Heinz

10.12.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.12.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.13 Living Essentials

10.13.1 Living Essentials Corporation Information

10.13.2 Living Essentials Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.13.5 Living Essentials Recent Development

10.14 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

10.14.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.14.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.15 Rockstar

10.15.1 Rockstar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Rockstar Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Rockstar Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Rockstar Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.15.5 Rockstar Recent Development

10.16 Suntory

10.16.1 Suntory Corporation Information

10.16.2 Suntory Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Suntory Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Suntory Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.16.5 Suntory Recent Development

10.17 TC Pharmaceutical Industries

10.17.1 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

10.17.2 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.17.5 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

10.18 The Hain Celestial

10.18.1 The Hain Celestial Corporation Information

10.18.2 The Hain Celestial Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 The Hain Celestial Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 The Hain Celestial Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.18.5 The Hain Celestial Recent Development

10.19 Unilever

10.19.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.19.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Unilever Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Unilever Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.19.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.20 Uni-President

10.20.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

10.20.2 Uni-President Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Uni-President Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Uni-President Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.20.5 Uni-President Recent Development

10.21 Welch’s

10.21.1 Welch’s Corporation Information

10.21.2 Welch’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Welch’s Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Welch’s Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.21.5 Welch’s Recent Development

10.22 White Wave Foods

10.22.1 White Wave Foods Corporation Information

10.22.2 White Wave Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 White Wave Foods Functional Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 White Wave Foods Functional Food and Beverages Products Offered

10.22.5 White Wave Foods Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Food and Beverages Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Food and Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Food and Beverages Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Food and Beverages Distributors

12.3 Functional Food and Beverages Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.