Functional Drinks Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027| The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Functional Drinks market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Functional Drinks market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Functional Drinks market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Functional Drinks market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Functional Drinks market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Functional Drinks market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Functional Drinks market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Functional Drinks Market Research Report: , The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever, Campbell Soup, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), The Hain Celestial Group, Fonterra, Uni-President, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JDB Group, RED BULL, Suntory, Rockstar, Monster Energy
Global Functional Drinks Market by Type: Energy Beverages
Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Sports Beverages
Functional Water
Other
Global Functional Drinks Market by Application: Offline Stores
Online Stores
The global Functional Drinks market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Functional Drinks market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Functional Drinks market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Functional Drinks market.
Key Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Functional Drinks market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Functional Drinks market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Functional Drinks market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Functional Drinks market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Functional Drinks market growth and competition?
TOC
1 Functional Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Functional Drinks Product Overview
1.2 Functional Drinks Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Energy Beverages
1.2.2 Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices
1.2.3 Sports Beverages
1.2.4 Functional Water
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Drinks Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Drinks Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Drinks Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Functional Drinks Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Functional Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Drinks as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Drinks Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Drinks Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Drinks Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Drinks by Application
4.1 Functional Drinks Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Offline Stores
4.1.2 Online Stores
4.2 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Drinks by Country
5.1 North America Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Drinks by Country
6.1 Europe Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Drinks by Country
8.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Drinks Business
10.1 The Coca-Cola Company
10.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information
10.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Development
10.2 Nestle
10.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information
10.2.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Nestle Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.2.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.3 Danone
10.3.1 Danone Corporation Information
10.3.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Danone Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Danone Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.3.5 Danone Recent Development
10.4 PepsiCo
10.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
10.4.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 PepsiCo Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 PepsiCo Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
10.5 Unilever
10.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.5.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Unilever Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Unilever Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.5.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.6 Campbell Soup
10.6.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information
10.6.2 Campbell Soup Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Campbell Soup Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Campbell Soup Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.6.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development
10.7 GlaxoSmithKline
10.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information
10.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development
10.8 Kraft Heinz
10.8.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information
10.8.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.8.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.9 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
10.9.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Corporation Information
10.9.2 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.9.5 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Recent Development
10.10 The Hain Celestial Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Functional Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 The Hain Celestial Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development
10.11 Fonterra
10.11.1 Fonterra Corporation Information
10.11.2 Fonterra Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Fonterra Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Fonterra Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.11.5 Fonterra Recent Development
10.12 Uni-President
10.12.1 Uni-President Corporation Information
10.12.2 Uni-President Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Uni-President Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Uni-President Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.12.5 Uni-President Recent Development
10.13 Del Monte Pacific
10.13.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information
10.13.2 Del Monte Pacific Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.13.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Development
10.14 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
10.14.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.14.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Development
10.15 JDB Group
10.15.1 JDB Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 JDB Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 JDB Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 JDB Group Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.15.5 JDB Group Recent Development
10.16 RED BULL
10.16.1 RED BULL Corporation Information
10.16.2 RED BULL Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 RED BULL Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 RED BULL Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.16.5 RED BULL Recent Development
10.17 Suntory
10.17.1 Suntory Corporation Information
10.17.2 Suntory Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Suntory Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Suntory Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.17.5 Suntory Recent Development
10.18 Rockstar
10.18.1 Rockstar Corporation Information
10.18.2 Rockstar Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Rockstar Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Rockstar Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.18.5 Rockstar Recent Development
10.19 Monster Energy
10.19.1 Monster Energy Corporation Information
10.19.2 Monster Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Products Offered
10.19.5 Monster Energy Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Functional Drinks Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Functional Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Functional Drinks Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Functional Drinks Distributors
12.3 Functional Drinks Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
