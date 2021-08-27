Functional Clothing Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein

“

The report titled Global Functional Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Functional Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Functional Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Functional Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Functional Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Functional Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Functional Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Functional Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Functional Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Functional Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Functional Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Functional Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands, Under Armour, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO, Nike, Puma, Russell Brands, Skechers, Umbro

The Functional Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Functional Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Functional Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sun Protection

1.2.3 Waterproof

1.2.4 Flame Retardant

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sportswear

1.3.3 Footwear

1.3.4 Socks

1.3.5 Innerwear

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Functional Clothing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Functional Clothing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Functional Clothing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Functional Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Functional Clothing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Functional Clothing Market Trends

2.3.2 Functional Clothing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Functional Clothing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Functional Clothing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Functional Clothing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Functional Clothing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Functional Clothing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Functional Clothing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Functional Clothing Revenue

3.4 Global Functional Clothing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Clothing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Functional Clothing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Functional Clothing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Functional Clothing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Functional Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Functional Clothing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Functional Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Functional Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Functional Clothing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Functional Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Clothing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Clothing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Functional Clothing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Company Details

11.1.2 Adidas Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Functional Clothing Introduction

11.1.4 Adidas Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.2 Asics

11.2.1 Asics Company Details

11.2.2 Asics Business Overview

11.2.3 Asics Functional Clothing Introduction

11.2.4 Asics Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Asics Recent Development

11.3 Calvin Klein

11.3.1 Calvin Klein Company Details

11.3.2 Calvin Klein Business Overview

11.3.3 Calvin Klein Functional Clothing Introduction

11.3.4 Calvin Klein Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Calvin Klein Recent Development

11.4 HanesBrands

11.4.1 HanesBrands Company Details

11.4.2 HanesBrands Business Overview

11.4.3 HanesBrands Functional Clothing Introduction

11.4.4 HanesBrands Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 HanesBrands Recent Development

11.5 Under Armour

11.5.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.5.2 Under Armour Business Overview

11.5.3 Under Armour Functional Clothing Introduction

11.5.4 Under Armour Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.6 Icebreaker

11.6.1 Icebreaker Company Details

11.6.2 Icebreaker Business Overview

11.6.3 Icebreaker Functional Clothing Introduction

11.6.4 Icebreaker Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Icebreaker Recent Development

11.7 Jockey International

11.7.1 Jockey International Company Details

11.7.2 Jockey International Business Overview

11.7.3 Jockey International Functional Clothing Introduction

11.7.4 Jockey International Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Jockey International Recent Development

11.8 MIZUNO

11.8.1 MIZUNO Company Details

11.8.2 MIZUNO Business Overview

11.8.3 MIZUNO Functional Clothing Introduction

11.8.4 MIZUNO Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 MIZUNO Recent Development

11.9 Nike

11.9.1 Nike Company Details

11.9.2 Nike Business Overview

11.9.3 Nike Functional Clothing Introduction

11.9.4 Nike Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nike Recent Development

11.10 Puma

11.10.1 Puma Company Details

11.10.2 Puma Business Overview

11.10.3 Puma Functional Clothing Introduction

11.10.4 Puma Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Puma Recent Development

11.11 Russell Brands

11.11.1 Russell Brands Company Details

11.11.2 Russell Brands Business Overview

11.11.3 Russell Brands Functional Clothing Introduction

11.11.4 Russell Brands Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Russell Brands Recent Development

11.12 Skechers

11.12.1 Skechers Company Details

11.12.2 Skechers Business Overview

11.12.3 Skechers Functional Clothing Introduction

11.12.4 Skechers Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Skechers Recent Development

11.13 Umbro

11.13.1 Umbro Company Details

11.13.2 Umbro Business Overview

11.13.3 Umbro Functional Clothing Introduction

11.13.4 Umbro Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Umbro Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

